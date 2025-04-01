A Policy Award That Means Something

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A police department once engulfed in a credibility crisis is now receiving national recognition for its performance, following the ouster of a police chief whose tenure had devolved into a case study for unchecked misconduct and institutional failure.

On Monday, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department (SIPD) announced it was being recognized for excellence by Lexipol, a prominent public safety consulting firm. The acknowledgment marks a striking turnaround for an agency previously led by one of the most scandal-ridden law enforcement officers in South Carolina.

Chris Griffin resigned as SIPD chief in February 2024 amid a string of complaints and an internal affairs investigation. Allegations against him included harassment, intimidation, stalking and the misuse of taxpayer-funded equipment to target at least one subordinate.

According to personnel files, Griffin used internal cameras to monitor the officer inside town facilities, appeared outside HR offices while she was present, parked outside her home in an unmarked cruiser and left his undergarments in her assigned shower at the department.

These incidents weren’t isolated.

In 2019, Griffin was permanently banned from the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association (SCPCA) after allegedly sending unsolicited, sexually explicit messages to women during a leadership conference. Still, he remained in his position for years, largely unchallenged by town leadership.

His behavior — and the officials who enabled it — became the focus of Pervert on Patrol, a four-part FITSNews investigative series that exposed the full scope of Griffin’s alleged misconduct through personnel files, lawsuits and testimonies.

Griffin ultimately resigned just ahead of a scheduled town council meeting, where officials were expected to confront the mounting allegations against him. He walked away with a $10,000 payout and no formal disciplinary action — at least, not until a new police chief took over.

Enter stage right: Glenn Meadows.

SIPD Chief Glenn Meadows. (Sullivan’s Island, S.C.)

Then serving as interim chief, Meadows was unanimously appointed to lead the scandal-scarred department. Within days, he issued SIPD’s first-ever mission statement and formally notified the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) of Griffin’s resignation.

His department later submitted the town’s internal findings to state certification authorities — a move that would prove consequential for Griffin.

“I cannot condone any activity that erodes public trust or internal employee trust,” Meadows wrote in an email to FITSNews last August. “The sustained allegations against the former chief are in no way representative of who we are… The Sullivan’s Island Police Department has obviously gone through a period of transition and is now thriving.”

Since taking command, Meadows has publicly prioritized transparency, accountability and professional development. He expanded the department’s use of modern technology, formalized training standard and initiated regular policy reviews in partnership with Lexipol.

Those reforms earned SIPD a gold-level distinction in Lexipol’s Connect program — the firm’s highest available recognition. According to the firm, the status reflects consistent policy dissemination, timely legal updates and ongoing officer training.

“As the chief law enforcement officer for the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, I am proud to provide departmental members with a policy manual that is tailored to the unique and specific needs of the Town of Sullivan’s Island,” wrote Meadows said in a statement Monday. “Through our partnership with Lexipol, these policies are reviewed and updated on a regular basis to ensure we remain in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations and laws.”

The achievement stands in sharp contrast to the damage left behind by Griffin — damage that continued long after his quiet resignation.

After briefly resurfacing as police chief in Jamestown, South Carolina, Griffin was terminated following statewide backlash and renewed scrutiny from FITSNews. Personnel records confirm his firing and subsequent expulsion from law enforcement were directly tied to SIPD’s formal reporting to the SCCJA.

Though Griffin evaded formal accountability during his time in Sullivan’s Island, it was the department’s internal investigation — and Meadows’ decision to escalate it — that ultimately led to his decertification.

His removal from law enforcement marked the end of a long-overdue reckoning — one driven by the officers who spoke up and the administrators who finally acted.

The Lexipol recognition may be symbolic, but on Sullivan’s Island, it signifies something far more profound: a department rebuilt from dysfunction, and a culture no longer willing to tolerate silence or abuse.

