South Carolina’s Missing $1.8 Billion… Doesn’t Exist?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Accounting errors which led to a reported surplus of $1.8 billion actually didn’t create a surplus for South Carolina state government, according to a new report issued by the administration of governor Henry McMaster.

As a result, McMaster says there’s no surplus money to give back to taxpayers…

According to the report (.pdf), the $1.8 billion “represents the net cash balance of thousands of journal entries” made for the purpose of allowing S.C. treasurer Curtis Loftis to “balance the bank general ledger accounts” with separate balances held “in the individual bank accounts.”

It’s a data entry error, in other words…

“This comprehensive forensic accounting report confirms that there is no $1.8 billion surplus,” McMaster said in a statement accompanying the release of the report. “There is no missing or stolen money. The funds do not exist.”

Translation? “Move along… nothing to see here.”

Last March, our media outlet first reported that $1.8 billion had been discovered by a state auditor sitting untouched in a pass-through account – for five years. The discovery of this money sparked a furious debate at the S.C. State House – with some lawmakers wanting to return it to taxpayers and others wanting to spend it.

Per the report, “approximately $1.6 billion of the $1.8 billion is the result of incorrect journal entries… and the remaining approximately $200 million is already included in the reported bank balances of the (treasurer’s office).”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“In other words, the $1.6 billion is not actual cash (i.e. cannot be spent nor appropriated),” the report noted.

Prepared by Alix Partners, the report was released on Wednesday (January 15, 2025) after several delays.

Loftis’ office was criticized in the report for its alleged failure to “investigate the underlying causes of the differences between the state’s accounting system and the bank” – even though the treasurer is not the state’s accountant. In fact, the state’s accountant at the time was later forced from office for making a much bigger accounting error.

In February 2023, former S.C. comptroller general Richard Eckstrom announced that his office had uncovered a $3.5 billion “anomaly” in the state’s general fund budget. Later revelations pushed the imbalance to a whopping $5.8 billion . According to Eckstrom, the anomaly was attributable to “differences in the way the state was accounting for cash that was transferred over to colleges and universities” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eckstrom’s disclosure prompted a legislative investigation – and within two months, the Republican official resigned under pressure. Lawmakers were supposed to elect a replacement, but couldn’t agree on whom to appoint – and wound up punting the matter to McMaster’s office.

***

BLAME GAME…

While Loftis is bearing the brunt of the blame for the fiasco – including calls for his resignation – the recommendations contained in the report highlighted the extent to which the onus should fall on the shoulders of the comptroller general.

Of the dozens of recommendations put forward, only one is exclusively tied to the treasurer – a call for new “policies and procedures” related to the reporting of cash and investments in its custody. Conversely, numerous recommendations target failures on the part of the comptroller general.

Specifically, the report recommended the state’s accountant be required to “reconcile cash and investments,” provide “sufficient” documentation regarding cash balances to the treasurer, create a checklist for the “quality and accuracy” of the reports it does provide, establish a “formalized process” for recording and reconciling appropriations while also implementing a “standardized procedure” for tracking and documenting errors.

The report also recommended the comptroller “hire additional staff” and establish new requirements for “quality review.”

“They believed they did the best they could with the limited resources they had,” the report found.

They were wrong…

***

***

Shockingly, the report also revealed political pressure had been exerted on the understaffed comptroller general’s office. According to the document, Eckstrom once “insisted” an annual report be released in time for his office to be considered for a national accounting award. This revelation prompted reviewers to note the comptroller’s office “would benefit from establishing requirements that would mitigate any undue pressure going forward.”

Numerous other entries highlighted flaws in the comptroller general’s accounting procedures which must be rectified moving forward.

While the report would seem to put to the matter of the missing $1.8 billion to bed, glaring limitations in the review panel’s scope of work were referenced in a series of disclaimers published at the tail end of the findings. For example, the authors of the report acknowledged multiple “known limitations” which hindered their efforts.

Among them:

While we received read-only access to the State’s audit workpapers for fiscal years 2017 through 2023, we did not perform a detailed review of those documents as they were not directly within our Scope of Work. We therefore have limited observations thereon. In accordance with its document retention policies, the State did not retain its audit workpapers prior to 2017.

Generally, due to limits in record retention, we received limited banking data prior to 2016, and received single-page bank statements for 2015.

We could not directly reconcile banking data to SCEIS prior to fiscal year 2016, as that was the first year the STO reconciled SCEIS by bank account.

Due to employee turnover, we did not have complete access to all employees with relevant firsthand knowledge of all relevant events.

We could not determine the bases of certain transactions (e.g., entries recorded within and outside of SCEIS) due to the lack of available, contemporaneous documentation.

We were not provided with comprehensive documentation for certain key processes, often because such documentation did not exist.

We did not have subpoena power, nor did we place individuals under oath. Many of our interviews were conducted in group format (i.e., in the presence of management). Certain interviews were conducted in the presence of counsel engaged to represent the agencies in related matters.

Due to scheduling and access, we interviewed certain key witnesses in the last month prior to submission.

Furthermore, a separate disclaimer noted the report was performed “under the direction” of McMaster’s administration – hardly an independent inquiry.

Perhaps most significantly, the firm which compiled the report “has not subjected the information (it was) provided to an audit or examination in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards or attestation standards.”

Instead, it “relied on the assurance of the management and staff of the state that all information… was true and accurate in all material respects.”

In other words, instead of doing an actual audit it took as gospel the word of people who failed spectacularly at auditing.

“Either you reported cash as an asset that you didn’t have or you spent money and didn’t report appropriately that you spent it,” a source close to the investigation told FITSNews. “In other words, either you never had it in your wallet to begin with or you spent it and now you don’t know how you spent it.”

“How do you do that year after year – decade after decade?” the source continued, attributing the error to an “antiquated system pushed beyond its limits by a group of people not qualified at their jobs.”

However this money was “misplaced,” the answers unearthed by this report are not the answers South Carolina taxpayers need – or deserve. This situation requires an independent investigation by an entity with access to all relevant information – and full subpoena powers. As we reported last April, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reporting probing the state’s finances – which will hopefully lead to a fuller explanation as to what happened to this “phantom” $1.8 billion .

***

THE REPORT…

(S.C. Department of Administration)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

