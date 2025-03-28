LIVE FEED: Table Rock Complex Fire Updates

The latest updates and information on two rapidly expanding wildfires in the South Carolina Upstate…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

We’ve created this live feed to monitor the status of the Table Rock Complex – twin blazes in the mountainous Upstate region of South Carolina which continue to expand exponentially.

Downed timber, high winds and low humidity are fueling the rapid growth of the Table Rock Fire and the Persimmon Ridge Fire – the two blazes that forestry officials, firefighters, law enforcement, military and emergency responders are furiously battling.

The Table Rock Fire – currently the larger of the two blazes – began last Friday (March 21, 2025). It was allegedly sparked by the “deliberate negligence” of several teenage hikers, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The Persimmon Ridge fire was sparked last Saturday (March 22, 2025) by an escaped campfire.

At last count, the two fires – located just a few miles away from each other – had consumed more than 10,671 acres. Both remain 0% contained.

The S.C. Forestry Commission is the lead agency responding to this increasingly precarious situation, which is poised to be the biggest fire in the Palmetto Upstate in nearly a decade.

Anyone with information, photos, videos, resource information or other materials they believe we should include in this live feed, please email tipline@fitsnews.com.

***

THE LIVE FEED

(Latest updates load first, please scroll down for previous updates)

10:13 a.m. EDT: The latest images from Andy Fancher…

Latest images of the Table Rock Complex fires ? taken by our @RealAndyFancher. Simply surreal ?s… pic.twitter.com/94yZXB2Nzg — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 28, 2025

***

10:00 a.m. EDT: The latest operational update from SCFC just posted…

Latest operational update from @ForestryCommish on the Table Rock Complex fires ? pic.twitter.com/mC1fEfRzFD — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 28, 2025

***

9:30 a.m. EDT: In addition to his up-to-the-minute onsite reporting from the front lines of the Table Rock Complex, our Andy Fancher has also been providing our audiences with incredible images of this unfolding disaster.

Latest images of the Table Rock Complex fires ? taken by our @RealAndyFancher. Simply surreal ?s… pic.twitter.com/94yZXB2Nzg — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 28, 2025

***

9:15 a.m. EDT: The new command leader of the Table Rock Complex response team – Derrick Moore of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) – provides an operational update on the twin fires.

Latest operational update from @ForestryCommish on the Table Rock Complex fires ? pic.twitter.com/mC1fEfRzFD — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 28, 2025

***

9:06 a.m. EDT: Here’s the latest update on the weather conditions firefighters will be facing today. “Elevated fire danger” persists. Statewide “Red Flag” burn ban remains in effect…

Yet another Red Flag Warning has been issued for western NC, the northern SC Upstate, and Rabun County in far NE Georgia for Friday. Elevated fire danger will continue for the rest of our forecast area. pic.twitter.com/NKiBIXpXFK — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 27, 2025

***

THURSDAY (MARCH 27, 2025)

10: 38 p.m. EDT: SCFC has provided a daily update on their efforts to battle both the Table Rock Complex Fire and the Persimmon Ridge Fire.

“According to the latest infrared data obtained from a surveillance flight at 4:30 p.m., the Table Rock Fire is now estimated to be 8,679 acres, growing almost exclusively on the northern and western sides of the fire.

The Persimmon Ridge Fire grew to 1,992 acres today, but with most of the additional acreage the result of burnouts that crews were able to conduct between existing firebreaks and the active fire.

Weather conditions tomorrow are a concern for increased fire activity, as relative humidity is expected to fall to 23%, and wind gusts could reach nearly 30 mph .”

***

10:18 p.m. EDT: Amazing video of a Large Air Tanker dropping fire retardant on the Table Rock Fire. Video taken from the Palmetto Cove RV Park.

?? Four aircraft tore through smoke and heat over the Table Rock Complex wildfire around 7:50 p.m. EST. One Large Air Tanker (#LAT) made several low, deliberate passes before unleashing a plume of Phos-Chek over the Persimmon Ridge Fire, seen here from Palmetto Cove RV Park.… pic.twitter.com/esCOq9GtYA — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 28, 2025

***

7:18 p.m. EDT: The latest images from Andy Fancher who is on the scene at the Table Rock Fire. According to Fancher, one firefighter noted the acreage listed in the fire does include controlled burns.

Persimmon Ridge Fire Table Rock Fire Table Rock Fire

***

6:53 p.m. EDT: Updates from Greenville County Emergency Management including another opportunity to donate items to first responders…

***

6:48 p.m. EDT: An update from Greenville Water, “The Table Rock Fire has expanded to approximately 5,000+ acres, and the Persimmon Ridge Fire now exceeds 1,500+ acres. Both fires remain at 0% containment. Additional resources have arrived, including a Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) to coordinate a larger response effort.”

***

4:17 p.m. EDT: More video from Andy Fancher…

?? A view from Caesars Head Spring in northern Greenville County, near the North Carolina border, as rapidly growing flames from the Persimmon Ridge Fire closed in. Law enforcement soon enforced mandatory evacuations for onlookers and residents, forcing all traffic off Highway… pic.twitter.com/jYspWq59C9 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 27, 2025

***

4:12 p.m. EDT: Curious about what a ‘burnout operation is? SCFC explains in detail how the process works in this new video…

***

4:08 p.m. EDT: Great video on Facebook from Earl Watters of a Chinook grabbing water to drop on one of the ongoing fires in North Carolina…

***

4:05 p.m. EDT: Some new video from Andy Fancher at the frontlines of the fire that gives a sense of how the raging fire at Table Rock sounds.

***

1:49 p.m. EDT: An update from Andy Fancher…

?? Snapped these photos just moments before authorities pushed media back from the Table Rock Complex last night. Citing “fire operations,” the directive came hours after the mountain had already vanished into thickening smoke and intensifying flames. #TableRock pic.twitter.com/YTAVYPgeHd — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 27, 2025

***

1:22 p.m. EDT: According to the South Carolina National Guard, their aircraft have completed 410 water drops, delivering a total of 375,040 gallons of water — over half an Olympic size swimming pool — over 39 flight hours.

UPDATE Partner agencies from South Carolina Forestry Commission, South Carolina State Fire, Pickens County Emergency Management, SCDNR, SLED, USDA Forest Service, the Nature Conservancy, Greenville Water and dozens of local fire departments are working together to battle the… pic.twitter.com/eszvCENPhZ — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) March 27, 2025

***

12:49 p.m. EDT: The latest update on evacuations from Greenville County Emergency Management…

***

12:17 p.m. EDT: For those who would like to donate supplies to first responders, a list has been provided of their primary needs. All donations can be taken to Market at the Mill from Wednesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Signs will be posted to direct you to the drop off location.

***

9:46 a.m. EDT: SCFC has posted its daily operational update.

***

9:18 a.m. EDT: The latest from the City of Greenville Facebook page…

8:20 a.m. EDT – The National Weather Service (NWS) just released the following update on conditions in the area, citing persistent low humidity as a factor in ongoing “increased fire danger.” This is definitely not the forecast firefighters were hoping to see…

Despite lighter winds today, Increased Fire Danger remains across the area with very low relative humidity values. Smoke will also be a concern downwind from the fires in the mountains. Fire danger concerns continue Friday and possibly Saturday. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Qu6PgvnhLk — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) March 27, 2025

***

8:16 a.m. EDT – Some additional updates from the latest S.C. Forestry Commission release: There are now at least 170 personnel from the forestry commission, S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), S.C. National Guard (SCNG), S.C. State Fire, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Greenville Water, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) working with local law enforcement, fire and emergency responders to combat the blaze.

***

8:03 a.m. EDT – Another image from our Andy Fancher, who was at base camp last night, showing ash cascading on vehicles in the area.

***

WEDNESDAY (MARCH 26, 2025)

***

10:27 p.m. EDT: The latest photos from Andy Fancher who is currently at the command center…

(Andy Fancher)

***

10:23 p.m. EDT: The evening update from SCFC has just posted… The Table Rock Fire nearly doubled in size today, measuring 4,556 acres and the Persimmon Ridge Fire grew to 1,553 acres. Combined, the Table Rock Complex has now consumed more than 6,100 acres – making it nearly as large as the Pinnacle Mountain Fire, which consumed 10,623 acres in November 2016.

Both fires associated with the complex remain 0% contained.

***

8:38 p.m. EDT: A video from the frontlines of a staging area for firefighters…

***

8:24 p.m. EDT: For anyone who needs information about evacuation areas or plans, call 864-467-3428.

***

8:09 p.m. EDT: The latest update from Andy Fancher who is at the Table Rock Fire command center:

“The Forestry Commission is considering moving the Table Rock command center. That comes as flames are growing visibly in the distance. We just watched some machinery dig a fire break right here at the command center.”

Notes from his latest conversation with forestry officials:

The fire jumped Highway 276 yesterday

They are unable to confirm any loss of structures yet

Approximately 4,000 acres have burned

***

Table Rock fire from the command center (Andy Fancher)

***

6:53 p.m. EDT: Our Dylan Nolan interviews Andy Fancher live from the Table Rock Fire compound.

TABLE ROCK FIRE?



I spoke with @FITSNews' Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) about ongoing attempts to contain the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires in the South Carolina upstate.



Fancher has had to evacuate twice as the fires expanded, here's the latest?? pic.twitter.com/cMeXd5lU29 — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) March 26, 2025

***

6:02 p.m. EDT: A view of the fire from the command center near Table Rock.

***

5:44 p.m. EDT:

?? Thick orange smoke blankets S.C. Highway 11 as the Table Rock Complex wildfire scorches past 3,300 acres. Fueled by dry debris from Hurricane Helene, mandatory evacuations remain in effect as ash falls and visibility worsens. #SCWildfire #TableRock pic.twitter.com/d6jEIDvfpe — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 26, 2025

***

4:31 p.m. EDT: An informative video from SCFC on fire containment lines.

***

4:10 p.m. EDT: The latest photos from Andy Fancher…

Table Rock Camp & Retreat Center Table Rock State Park Entrance Holly Springs Country Store Highway 11 Cendy’s Cafe (photo credit: Andy Fancher)

***

3:16 p.m. EDT: For those of you interested in the criminal investigation into the alleged “deliberate negligence” which sparked the Table Rock Fire, there’s really no new information available. According to our Andy Fancher, forestry officials are deferring all comment to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), which is investigating the incident with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“Members of the sheriff’s office declined any comment on scene,” Fancher reported. “The department has not responded to our official request for comment via email.”

Obviously in the event we get an update on those charges, we will share it with our audience…

***

3:10 p.m. EDT: Our Andy Fancher is reporting that fire trucks are arriving from as far away as Clemson, S.C. Andy is also reporting that mom and pop gas stations are currently serving as forward operating bases for folks who have been forced to evacuate.

“An armada of personal vehicles are leaving the area with furniture, televisions, diesel tanks, etc.,” Fancher reported.

***

3:02 p.m. EDT: Infrastructure impacts…

We are told by @ForestryCommish that S.C. Highway 11 is about to be shut down in connection with the Table Rock Complex. Forestry officials clearly pushing back the public perimeter around these two fires. pic.twitter.com/P1XBjRlOi0 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 26, 2025

***

2:57 p.m. EDT: Calls for evacuations are becoming increasingly urgent…

! UPDATED CALL FOR IMMEDIATE EVACUATIONS OF RESIDENTS IN GREENVILLE AND PICKENS COUNTIES !



Wednesday, March 26, 2025 (POSTED 2:55PM)

Residents of Oil Camp Creek Road east to River Falls Road south to Highway 11 west to West Gate Rd.



Evacuation Shelter: Marietta First Baptist… pic.twitter.com/BUE01xYzY0 — South Carolina Forestry Commission (@ForestryCommish) March 26, 2025

***

2:28 p.m. EDT: SCFC announced the expansion of the mandatory evacuation zone.

***

12:00 p.m. EDT: The daily update from SCFC operations chief Trey Cox.

Trey Cox, @ForestryCommish's operations chief for Table Rock Complex, provides an update on the twin blazes being battled in the South Carolina Upstate… pic.twitter.com/8VtYB7e7Eb — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 26, 2025

***

9:46 a.m. EDT: An update from our Andy Fancher who has been on-site in the Upstate documenting the fire in realtime for our readers.

? Photos from yesterday as the Persimmon Ridge Fire — part of the Table Rock Complex wildfire — jumped the reservoir, triggering mass evacuations across two counties. Ash fell on homes, skies turned black and the sun burned red as families scrambled to leave with little warning. pic.twitter.com/VPwZ1N7sN7 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) March 26, 2025

***

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

