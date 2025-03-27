Former S.C. Probation And Parole Agent Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former special agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCPPP) was charged on Monday, March 24, 2025 with serious criminal offenses involving multiple female victims.

DeMichaelas Shaquell Daniels, 32, is facing three counts of first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, patient, or offender and two counts of misconduct in office following an investigation initiated at the request of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO). Daniels was subsequently booked into the Newberry County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo.

According to details included in probable cause affidavits, Daniels’ alleged misconduct involved several incidents said to have occurred between the months of October 2023 and August 2024. The affidavit indicated Daniels – while serving as a special agent with SCPPP – allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with a female victim under his supervision. The affidavit described how Daniels exposed himself to a woman, groped the woman’s butt, and later intentionally turned off his body-worn camera (BWC) to engage in oral sex with her while in uniform.

***

DeMichaelas Shaquell Daniels (Newberry County Detention Center)

***

The second incident involved Daniels engaging in oral sex with another female victim while in uniform and ostensibly performing official duties within Newberry County. This alleged sex act was documented as part of the ongoing investigation into Daniels’s alleged misconduct.

Further allegations surfaced from the period between June 2024 and August 2024, during which Daniels was accused of using his supervisory authority to solicit or coerce sexual contact from a woman under his supervision who was on probation.

Additionally, between June 2024 and August 2024, Daniels is alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with yet another female victim on four separate occasions. Two of these encounters reportedly took place in his SCPPP office – while the other two occurred in his agency vehicle.

All of these incidents allegedly took place while Daniels was in uniform.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Daniels is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is encouraging anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward. Individuals are asked to send tips via email to tips@sled.sc.gov or call the dedicated hotline at (866) 472-8477.

***

THE PRESS RELEASE…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

