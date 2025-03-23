South Carolina’s ‘Table Rock Fire’ Triples In Size

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s Table Rock Fire tripled in size in less than twenty-four hours over the weekend – and the conflagration is continuing to expand – according to a statement issued Sunday afternoon (March 23, 2025) by the S.C. Forestry Commission.

The fire has now consumed more than 300 acres – up from an estimated 110 acres late Saturday. It remains 0% contained, per the commission’s Sunday statement.

“The steep terrain is limiting access to the area by heavier equipment typically used to establish containment lines around the original fire,” forestry officials noted. “Spot fires continue to spark new ignitions outside of the original fire area.”

“Exacerbating the situation is an abundance of downed timber from Hurricane Helene, which has increased the fuel load on the mountain,” the forestry statement continued.

Residents in nearly 100 homes were evacuated on Saturday afternoon, although no new evacuations had been issued as of Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze – and no structures have been damaged by it so far. However, the spread of the fire has placed several evacuated homes in potential jeopardy.

Firefighters are planning a major “burnout operation” on Sunday afternoon east of Table Rock in the hopes of weakening the massive blaze – and keeping it away from any residential structures.

“This backfiring operation, undertaken to eliminate the fuel between the evacuated residential areas and the active wildfire, will encompass the eastern side of Table Rock,” the commission noted.

The planned burnout will put a “great deal of additional smoke in the air in northern Pickens County,” which prompted a warning for those with respiratory issues to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, multiple aircraft which were helping combat the Table Rock Fire were temporarily diverted to another new wildfire – the Persimmon Ridge Fire – which ignited on Saturday in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness area between Caesars Head State Park and Jones Gap State Park.

“Water-dropping operations will resume on the Table Rock Fire after the burnout has been completed,” forestry officials noted.

All hiking trials at Table Rock, Caesars Head and Jones Gap parks remain closed until further notice.

The Table Rock Fire was started on Friday afternoon (March 21, 2025) by a group of “negligent teenagers,” according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Pickens sheriff Tommy Blankenship said his agency has identified the individuals responsible – and indicated charges against them were forthcoming.

At last count, nearly 100 personnel from the forestry commission, S.C. State Fire, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Greenville Water, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Pickens County EMD and local fire departments continue working to contain the fire.

As PCSO deputies work with first responders to fight the fire, they urged members of the community who wanted to lend a hand to consider donating the following items.

Bottled water

Snacks (including fresh fruit)

Socks

Chapstick

Eye drops

Bandannas

Sinus wash solution

Safety glasses

Baby wipes

Batteries (all sizes)

The list of items referenced above was “provided by emergency management and is specific to the needs for this particular incident,” PCSO deputies stated. The drop-off point for donations is the Holly Springs Fire Department, located at 2239 Moorefield Memorial Highway in Pickens, S.C.

Located thirteen miles north of Pickens – Table Rock State Park encompasses more than 3,000 acres of mountainous forest. It includes Pinnacle Mountain, the tallest mountain contained entirely within the Palmetto State.

Pinnacle Mountain, incidentally, was the site of the largest wildfire in the history of the Upstate back in November 2016. That blaze – which began with an escaped campfire – raged for several weeks and consumed 10,623 acres.

Of interest? Firefighters battling the Table Rock Fire plan on using “firebreaks established during the Pinnacle Mountain Fire” as they fight the current fire.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

