Mica Miller Saga: Investigation Into Death of Chris Skinner Reopened

The suspicious death of South Carolina worship leader Mica Francis Miller on April 27, 2024 – first reported by FITSNews – has sparked a wave of allegations and speculations. But amid the swirling theories, one thread cuts deeper than most — the haunting, unresolved questions surrounding the death of Chris Skinner on September 6, 2021.

Skinner, 41, was a quadriplegic motivational speaker and author. He was found deceased in his wheelchair at the bottom of a community pool in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Labor Day 2021. His death was deemed accidental, but questions persisted due to allegations of an affair between his wife, Suzie Skinner, and Mica’s husband – embattled Solid Rock Church pastor John-Paul Miller.

Following Skinner’s death, John-Paul Miller delivered the message at his funeral.

Last May, Miller’s ex-wife – Alison Williams – filed an explosive affidavit in conjunction with an emergency custody filing. The bombshell complaint (.pdf) filed by Williams provided additional explosive details to a story many thought couldn’t possibly experience more twists and turns. The complaint featured multiple exhibits (.pdf) in support of Williams’ petition – exhibits which contained disturbing revelations which peeled back even more ominous layers of this still-unfolding saga.

One of those layers? The death of Skinner.

“Just two weeks prior to this incident, Suzie’s husband had confronted J.P. and asked him to leave his wife and children alone,” Williams wrote in her affidavit. “It is chilling to know that the spouses of both Suzie and J.P are now dead, from tragic events.”

According to sources close to the investigation, the initial determination that Skinner’s death was accidental is now under scrutiny due to new information emerging from the investigation into Mica Miller’s death. As we exclusively reported, Mica – an aspiring missionary – was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness located roughly an hour’s drive northwest of Myrtle Beach. Her body was found at this secluded location a short time after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica had traveled to this park from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was ultimately found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving John-Paul Miller with divorce papers.

Last November, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at Miller’s residence, indicating a broader federal interest in the circumstances surrounding these deaths. Additionally, Miller was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and battery following a confrontation with a protester outside his church.

On the civil front, both Miller and his father – reverend Reginald Wayne Miller – were named as defendants in a pair of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against them by Jane Does in Horry County. The complaints allege John-Paul Miller sexually assaulted the women while they were minors at a private school run by the elder Miller in the 1990s and 2000s. The younger Miller was a teacher at the school.

Since the death of Chris Skinner came back into the spotlight, speculation has run rampant regarding whether or not the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) would reopen the investigation into his death — it appears that’s exactly what has happened.Lo

The reports obtained by this news outlet from the MBPD offered few details. Earlier that morning, Chris asked a neighbor, Eric Tarto, to unlock the pool gate and let him in as he was expecting to meet someone to play chess. Cameras at the pool showed Christopher in his wheelchair around the pool area and then at 7:56 a.m. EDT, he is seen stopping around a curve before suddenly and quickly going toward – and into – the pool.

Despite the questionable circumstances, there were many discrepancies in the investigative reports. Specifically the report done by MBPD (.pdf) and the report by the coroner (.pdf) appear to conflict. The coroner opted not to order an autopsy and determined the death was accidental based on interviews with the investigating officer. According to the coroner’s report, no independent interviews of witnesses were conducted, no evidence was reviewed, and no photos were taken.

The coroner’s report narrative also differs from MBPD’s narrative — the coroner indicates the wheelchair got too close to pool and the wheel slipped whereas the narrative in the report from MBPD indicates his chair lunged suddenly into the pool.

Narrative from the coroner’s report

Narrative from MBPD’s report

Chris Skinner’s sister, Tamra McDermott, released the following statement to FITSNews regarding the reopened investigation:

“My parents and I have fully complied with the ongoing re-investigation into the death of my brother, Chris Skinner. Over the past year, speculation surrounding his passing has grown, prompting many to question the circumstances. This scrutiny stems from concerns about an individual who was called to and present at the scene of Chris’s death by his former spouse. This individual is now under an alleged FBI investigation. The heightened attention regarding Chris’s manner of death is a direct result of his former spouse’s continued association with this person, a relationship that she has recently and publicly acknowledged as more personal in a recent court hearing. My parents and I want Chris’s children to know that we love them. It has been deeply painful that our honesty and cooperation with law enforcement have led to an intentional effort to separate us from them. While this has caused us great pain, we remain hopeful for reconciliation and for the understanding that truth and integrity must guide us. Our cooperation is not an act of division, but one of love—for Chris, his memory, and the justice he deserves. While it is unfortunate that Chris’s name and story have been widely circulated across the internet due to the actions of others, this exposure has also led to a significant number of witnesses coming forward. My parents and I have gained invaluable information that we may never have discovered without the bravery and courage of those who stepped forward. If you have any information that may be relevant to our family or law enforcement, we encourage you to reach out confidentially at chrisskinnertruth@gmail.com. Your identity will be protected. We deeply appreciate all the support our family has received. To honor Chris’s memory, I have created a Facebook group, Remembering Chris Skinner. I invite those who want to support my family to join.”

Could the reopening of Chris Skinner’s case reflect a renewed commitment by authorities to thoroughly investigate any potential connections between these incidents? FITSNews has reached out to MBPD in an effort to learn more about the investigation.

This story will be updated with any additional information with any response they provide.

