Mica Miller Saga: The Pastor’s Paramours And Another Suspicious Death

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

International attention has been intently focused on the case of South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller ever since her supposed suicide on April 27, 2024. Interest in the story surged as millions watched the bizarre video announcement of her death from the pulpit of her estranged husband, John-Paul “JP” Miller, the 44-year-old founder of Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Emerging details about Mica’s life as a pastor’s wife are prompting questions about the nature of her relationship with JP – and about his alleged extramarital affairs.

While JP and Mica had known each other and attended the same church for years, their romantic relationship began when they were both married to other people. John-Paul Miller shared their story in an interview with The Christian Post.

According to family members, John-Paul and Mica met when she was fourteen years old and her family began attending worship services at Solid Rock. Within a couple of years, John-Paul officiated the wedding of Mica and his good friend, Jeremy Deas, who he sometimes referred to as his “right-hand man”.

In 2015, when John-Paul and Mica’s affair became public knowledge, the pastors of Solid Rock Ministries were John-Paul and Alison “Ali” Miller. Ali is John-Paul’s first wife and the mother of four of his five children. John-Paul’s oldest child, according to family court records, was born out of wedlock to a woman named Lynna Hardee of Conway, S.C.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The 2015 Solid Rock Servant List – which was previously posted on the church website – identified Mica Deas as being on the media team and handling landscaping. Jeremy Deas was in charge of the sports ministry, short groups and the breakfast served to the congregation prior to Sunday services. According to other sources, Mica also served in the role of secretary to John-Paul – and as a babysitter for his children.

The following year, on September 14, 2016, both couples – John-Paul and Alison Miller and Jeremy and Mica Deas – filed for divorce in Horry County. John-Paul and Mica married a little over a year later – on December 31, 2017.

In the days immediately following Mica’s death last month, John-Paul was seen publicly with Solid Rock member Suzie Skinner – prompting some to wonder whether the pastor was once again recruiting a new wife from within his flock. Multiple sources have told FITSNews their relationship has been going on for some time.

***

(Facebook)

***

Last year, Solid Rock Ministries featured a story about Suzie Skinner on its website. The story told the history of her faith – and of her husband, Christopher Stephen Skinner, who was wheelchair-bound following a wreck in 2000. Suzie, a physical therapist, met Christopher after his accident while he was in rehabilitation. They fell in love and got married.

Christopher became an inspirational speaker and an author. His autobiography, ‘The Ultimate Learning Experience‘, told of his journey following the drunk driving accident that changed his life forever.

***

***

When Christopher and Suzie relocated to Myrtle Beach, they became active members at Solid Rock Ministries.

In 2020, Christopher’s story went viral. Multiple celebrities – including country music superstars Cole Swindell and Luke Bryan – helped raise funds to purchase a new all-terrain wheelchair that would allow Christopher to be more active and enjoy the beach with his wife, Suzie, and their twins.

A year-and-a-half later, though – on September 6, 2021 – Christopher drowned at a community pool in Myrtle Beach, S.C. when his wheelchair tipped into the pool and he became trapped underneath it. He was 41 years old.

Pastor John-Paul Miller delivered the message at Skinner’s funeral.

Reports obtained from the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) offered few details. Earlier that morning, Christopher asked a neighbor, Eric Tarto, to unlock the pool gate and let him in as he was expecting to meet someone to play chess. Cameras at the pool showed Christopher in his wheelchair around the pool area and then at 7:56 a.m. EDT, he is seen stopping around a curve before suddenly and quickly going toward – and into – the pool.

***

***

Unable to free himself from the wheelchair, Christopher drowned. The individual he was supposed to be meeting for a game of chess did not appear on the pool camera footage. He was discovered by ladies who were gathering at the pool for a water aerobics class. Emergency crews arrived on the scene at 8:54 a.m. EDT – about an hour after Christopher fell into the pool.

The investigation into his death was closed on September 8, 2021.

Curiously, the supposed suicide of Mica Miller and the drowning of Christopher Skinner aren’t the only suspicious deaths connected to this story. Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to follow every viable lead in pursuit of answers. In addition to our research director Jenn Wood traveling to Myrtle Beach in pursuit of court records, we have deployed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests involving the many controversies and suspicions that continue to surface since the death of Mica Miller. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to our investigative team at research@fitsnews.com.

***

THE INCIDENT REPORT …

(Myrtle Beach Police Department)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

