Columbia Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Custody

For the second time in just two weeks, an officer of the Columbia Police Department (CPD) found himself in handcuffs.

Caleb Hickmon-Payne, 26, surrendered himself Wednesday morning (March 12, 2025) to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). By that afternoon, he was sitting inside the very jail where he once transported detainees — as a magistrate reviewed the charges against him:

Assault & Battery 2nd Degree, Misconduct in Office.

Hickmon-Payne, who had served as a patrol officer for nineteen months, is accused of groping a female detainee while transporting her to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASG) on the night of January 31, 2025. Within a week, she reported what CPD’s own chief later called a “disgusting criminal act.”

“This is a difficult day for me and my agency,” a choked up CPD Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook told reporters following Hickmon-Payne’s arrest. “We have a culture of excellence here, and we’re not going to allow this moment to impede our progress.”

According to Holbrook, Hickmon-Payne was suspended without pay within hours of the victim speaking with CPD’s Internal Affairs Division. An internal review soon uncovered troubling inconsistencies in his transport log, leading CPD to request a SLED investigation.

“Hickmon-Payne did not proceed directly to jail,” said Holbrook. “He did not provide his beginning and ending mileage, he deactivated his body camera and his in-car camera. He arrived at [ASG] 41 minutes after departing… on what is usually a 19-minute drive.”

According to probable cause affidavits filed by SLED, Hickmon-Payne propositioned the detainee with tobacco products in exchange for a “sexual act.” The affidavits further state that, during transport, he stopped to purchase a cigar, a lighter and a sports drink.

“From there, he drove to the Columbia Industrial Park and stopped in an apparently secluded location,” attested SLED investigators. “Hickmon-Payne had [the victim], who was handcuffed, exit his patrol vehicle and proceeded to touch her breasts and buttocks…”

He arrived at ASG at 1:17 a.m. EST, according to Holbrook.

Following Wednesday’s arrest, CPD announced the review of Hickmon-Payne’s 198 prior arrests, including 56 involving female detainees.

Caleb Hickmon-Payne in the bond courtroom of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“I apologize to the citizens of Columbia,” said Holbrook, fighting back tears before reporters.“I apologize to everybody that wears this badge and represents our profession with such honor and courage… This does not represent the outstanding men and women… of [CPD].”

Even as Holbrook reaffirmed CPD’s commitment to accountability, judicial records and past reporting suggest Hickmon-Payne’s arrest is part of a pattern.

Just two weeks earlier, CPD Major George Drafts was arrested in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., after refusing a breathalyzer test. The 57-year-old officer was charged with driving under the influence and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Ten months before that, CPD Officer Peter Rodler Tidot was arrested at his parents’ home in Florida after his adolescent son allegedly shot himself with a CPD-issued SIG Sauer handgun. He was placed on investigatory suspension following his arrest.

While FITSNews did not attend the bond hearings for Drafts or Tidot, we were present for Hickmon-Payne’s. His attorney spoke with us outside the jail following the hearing.

From left: Mugshots of CPD Major George Drafts and CPD Officer Peter Tidot.

“My client steadfastly maintains his innocence,” attorney Cezar E. McKnight stated. “These are merely allegations. We have not seen a single piece of evidence yet. That’s not to suggest someone’s hiding it. It’s just the nature of the criminal practice.”

McKnight told FITSNews motions will be filed in the coming days and that the defense will assess the case once materials are provided by the office of S.C. Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson.

After speaking with McKnight, Hickmon-Payne’s parents appear to have helped expedite his bond posting of $7,500 cash surety — with conditions barring any contact with his alleged victim. He must remain at least 1,000 yards away from her at all times.

Hickmon-Payne is the sixth officer charged in connection with a SLED investigation this year. Additional law enforcement arrests and announcements, unrelated to CPD, are expected this month.

This story may be updated.

THE RECEIPTS…

