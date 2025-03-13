Former Midlands GOP Leader Pleads Guilty To Breach Of Trust

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Lexington County Republican Party (LCGOP) chairman Craig Thomas Caldwell has pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent involving a value of more than $10,000 . Caldwell’s sentencing order (.pdf) indicated he received an eight-year sentence suspended to time served – as well as thirty months of probation and a $125 fine.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for his arrest, Caldwell – in his capacity as chairman of the LCGOP – did “willfully and knowingly take $61,591 from the (party’s) bank account.”

“The funds were transferred by Caldwell into his personal bank account,” the affidavits continued.

According to investigators, there were 147 total transfers between 2018 and 2023.

“Caldwell… admitted to covering these transfers up by falsifying monthly treasurer’s reports to submit to the other members of the party,” the affidavit added.

Caldwell was further accused of stealing $52,300 from the Lexington Rotary Club foundation between May of 2023 and March of 2024.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to the affidavits, he “wrote eleven checks to himself from the foundation account while he was treasurer.”

“Caldwell attempted to hide the withdrawals from other board members by not putting the checks into their accounting software,” the affidavits noted.

Caldwell was prosecuted by the office of S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo, who was referred the case after eleventh circuit solicitor Rick Hubbard – who has jurisdiction over cases in Lexington County – recused himself due to his proximity to the county Republican party.

Sources familiar with the matter told FITSNews Caldwell fully repaid his victims prior to Stumbo’s plea deal offer.

Stumbo’s office did not recommend a sentence as a part of Caldwell’s plea.

“It’s certainly not uncommon for a judge to give probation if restitution has been paid in full,” S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe told FITSNews, adding that he is “proud of David Stumbo for not making a recommendation in this case and making sure the victims got their restitution.”

“I am certain defense counsel did their job and brow-beat him for a dismissal, but he made the defendant plea straight up,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe was approached about the alleged criminality when there was a belief that financial crimes had been perpetrated. He played a role in referring the matter to the relevant authorities for prosecution once he had determined the matter was likely criminal.

This is a developing story… stay tuned for updates as FITSNews receives more information.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

