Williamsburg Sheriff, Former Administrator Indicted On Public Corruption Charges

In the latest public corruption scandal to rock South Carolina, the office of attorney general Alan Wilson announced the indictment of Williamsburg County sheriff Stephen Renard Gardner and former Williamsburg County supervisor Tiffany Teonta Cooks.

The indictment of Gardner, 50, and Cooks, 51, comes just over a week after federal authorities announced charges had been filed against three sitting North Charleston council members and five other individuals related to public corruption.

The charges of all eight stem from schemes allegedly perpetrated by embattled North Charleston councilman Jerome Heyward.

According to the attorney general’s press release, a statewide grand jury returned a nine-count indictment detailing a scheme in which Gardner and Cooks allegedly conspired to misappropriate thousands of dollars in government funds for personal gain. The indictment asserted the pair then routed these funds through a third party to evade taxes and withholdings, thereby secretly benefiting Gardner beyond his legitimate salary.

Gardner faces charges which include criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office, receiving something of value to influence the action of a public official, acceptance of rebates or extra compensation and money laundering involving amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 .

Cooks is charged with criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office, offering something of value to influence the action of a public official, embezzlement and money laundering involving amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 . The potential penalties for these charges also include fines and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Gardner began his tenure with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in 2015 – the same month former sheriff Micheal L. Johnson was sentenced to thirty months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Gardner was sworn into his third term on January 7, 2025.

Cooks served as Williamsburg County administrator from 2018 to 2022 when she was defeated while running for re-election. She currently serves as administrator for the town of Estill, S.C.

Following the indictment, governor Henry McMaster suspended Gardner from his duties and appointed Clemson Wright, Jr. as the interim sheriff pending the resolution of the charges.

The investigation was conducted by the statewide grand jury in collaboration with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The case will be prosecuted by senior assistant deputy attorney general Creighton Waters and assistant attorney general Savanna Goude.

As with any criminal case, Gardner and Cooks are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court or until they accepts a plea deal admitting guilt.

