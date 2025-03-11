Former Officer, Aspiring Judge Accused Of Running Illegal Liquor Business

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) has yet to receive separation papers for a Pee Dee Region officer and aspiring judge following his arrest for allegedly operating an underground liquor business.

Earlier this month, agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conducted an undercover operation targeting illegal alcohol sales at what warrants described as a “metal building/shop” on Cedar Branch Road in Loris, S.C.

“Located within the (shop) were food/drinks menus containing purchase pricing and an operable kitchen and bar area,” noted investigators. “The location contained a large quantity of sealed and unsealed bottles of various alcoholic liquors.”

During the sting, agents purchased various beverages “utilizing official state funds,” confirming the location was operating without proper licensing or tax levies. According to SLED, the full-fledged business was owned and operated by Michael D. Stackhouse.

Michael D. Stackhouse c. 2012 Michael D. Stackhouse c. 2018

Citing SCCJA files, the 36-year-old began his law enforcement career with the Loris Police Department (LPD) prior to moving to the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) in 2016. He was named Officer of the Month in February 2018 for his “professionalism, integrity and dedication.”

A widely circulated social media post, attributed to someone identifying as Stackhouse’s older sister, claims he rose to corporal, became a detective and eventually set his sights on a judgeship.

“You have beat the odds even in the midst of the storms you have been facing,” the alleged family member wrote after his arrest. “You are loved and supported by many… And sad but true you have some out there that’s praying on your downfall which is okay.”

Ironically, it was HCPD that requested the criminal investigation into Stackhouse on August 5, 2024, according to a SLED spokeswoman. Yet, despite the request, state agents do not appear to have conducted their “operation” until seven months later.

All the while, Stackhouse remained employed by HCPD.

Michael D. Stackhouse c. 2013 Michael D. Stackhouse c. 2022

When agents finally moved in, it took just ten days to charge Stackhouse with Unlawful Sale of Alcoholic Liquors, Unlawful Storage or Possession of Liquor in a Place of Business, Failure to Secure a Required Beer or Wine Sale Permit and Sale of Beer without Payment of Tax.

The longtime officer was arrested the same day his warrants were signed by Horry County Magistrate Bradley Dwyer Mayers. By 3:55 p.m. EST, he had traded his police-issued blues for a county-issued jumpsuit and was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

While publicly available information remains inconsistent across government websites, it appears Stackhouse was released on his own recognizance—though as of this publishing, two of his four criminal charges are missing from the public index.

In 2007, someone bearing Stackhouse’s name and birth year was charged by HPPD with “possessing, concealing, selling or disposing” of a stolen vehicle. Judicial records show the case was later dismissed by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Nearly two decades later, the same office is set to prosecute his latest charges.

Stackhouse is the fifth law enforcement officer arrested by SLED in 2025. As FITSNews has exclusively reported, investigations into additional officers are underway in Abbeville, Greenville and Charleston counties.

This story may be updated.

