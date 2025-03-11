Prioleau Alexander: This Is What Real Evil Looks Like

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Is I’ve written many times in the past, Democrats in Congress are evil. Not like “a dude who lied and cheated you in a business deal” evil… real evil.

The fact they hate America is no big surprise, as liberals hatred of America began soaring the minute Barry and Big Mike strolled into office, and began their campaign to shred our shared history, culture, and belief in American exceptionalism.

But hating America isn’t what makes them so vile — it’s their hatred of humanity, decency, and morality. How they came to live in such a headspace is no doubt supernatural, because a human brain with even the most animalistic level of moral grounding cannot think the way they do. Their beliefs go against 10,000 years of history, tradition, and societal norms. Only the armies of Satan could lead them to where they are.

Donald Trump’s speech to Congress last week was yet another occasion for them to expose their black hearts, and show the world that spiritual good and evil are real.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Imagine sitting in full view of a child with brain cancer, watching him hug the Secret Service agent who presented him with an honorary badge, and failing to clap for him. It doesn’t matter if you think the presentation was a publicity stunt by President Trump — the child is there, and he saw you mocking him with your bitter disgusting visage.

Who does such things? No one, unless they’re being controlled by a demonic presence.

They also refused to stand to the President’s announcement regarding the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, who helped plan the ISIS-K suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 Marines and soldiers. About a third of them bothered to clap.

They knew the Gold Star families were watching, but chose to spit in their faces. These are parents whose children died for our country—100% due to the incompetence of Joe Biden and his military brass. Was that the issue? That it was Joe’s demented fault, so they couldn’t break ranks and honor the families by standing and applauding?

Who does such things? No one… at least no one who isn’t a moral vacuum.

Ponder this: President Trump announced that young Americans were joining the military “in record numbers.” This means that men and women in the prime of their life are walking into recruiting offices, and writing a check to the United States, payable at any time with their life.

Yet these hags and hollow men refused to stand and clap to acknowledge these kids’ willingness to serve their country.

***

***

Who does that? No one. No one who doesn’t hate both their country, and the people who love it.

Also in attendance was a young lady who literally experienced brain damage after being hit in the face by a volleyball spiked by a man. Despite the fact that every single reputable poll shows more than 80% of Americans reject men participating in women’s sports, Democrats refused to acknowledge the pain and life-long damage their perversion caused this woman. In fact, in a recent bill that bans men from women’s sports, every Democrat Senator and all but two Representatives voted against it.

These people are sick.

Trump went on to recognize the mothers of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, two young ladies murdered by illegal aliens. In a level a depravity only possible for Democrats, they refused to acknowledge those mothers’ unthinkable pain.

It does not matter if you are retarded enough to want open borders… you get off your fat ass and show respect. Of course, this is the group that burns American and Israeli flags, while dry humping the “Palestinian” flag, so respect isn’t high on their list.

There were a number of things the White House called Democrats out for, but many on their list didn’t make much sense… because they’re missing the single driving issue that enables Satan to rule as the prince of this earth: Fear.

***

U.S. president Donald Trump addresses a joint session of congress on March 6, 2025. (The White House)

***

The Democrats want and need horror to rule the day, every day. They need murder, rape, and violence to expand. They need depression, anger, bitterness, and fear to rule every life. When the sheeple are scared, they can be controlled. When they are controlled, they can be coerced into committing crimes against humanity, like sexually mutilating and sterilizing teenagers… aborting eighth-month babies… and freeing violent criminals back into society without bail.

You might recall two lost years during the Covid hoax—this was an orgasmic time for these animals. Fear enabled them to control every facet of life, all the way down to what humans could go where. The Soviet Union never enjoyed such sickening power.

So, here are some of the issues the White House was angry they failed to clap for.

Ending the idiotic “electric vehicle mandate.” This, or course, would’ve destroyed the American auto industry. They don’t care—they think people who work on assembly lines “smell like Wal-Mart.” In addition, the Global Warming scam, if seen to it’s natural conclusion, would put the government making all lifestyle decisions on behalf of the serfs—from what they can eat, to where they can travel.

This, or course, would’ve destroyed the American auto industry. They don’t care—they think people who work on assembly lines “smell like Wal-Mart.” In addition, the Global Warming scam, if seen to it’s natural conclusion, would put the government making lifestyle decisions on behalf of the serfs—from what they can eat, to where they can travel. Ending waste, fraud, and abuse in the government. They’re desperate to stop this, because most of what’s being discovered is more theft than waste. If they cannot stop DOGE, dozens of them will finish out their term in Federal prison. Entirely lost on their mindless supporters is the fact that many will be cellmates with Republicans—which Republican voters are thrilled about.

They’re desperate to stop this, because most of what’s being discovered is more theft than waste. If they cannot stop DOGE, dozens of them will finish out their term in Federal prison. Entirely lost on their mindless supporters is the fact that many will be cellmates with Republicans—which Republican voters are thrilled about. Ending the sexual mutilation of children . What are you thinking, White House? You’re talking to people guided by demons and controlled by Satan. The things God hates are the exact things they love .

. What are you thinking, White House? You’re talking to people guided by demons and controlled by Satan. The things God are the exact things they . Designating the Tren de Aragua gang as a foreign terrorist organization. Of course they don’t support this: They need the sheeple terrified. They need Americans sick with dread.

Of course they don’t support this: They the sheeple terrified. They need Americans sick with dread. Cutting regulations to empower businesses to thrive. Anything done to improve the prosperity and quality of life for Americans is bad, as people enjoy increased self-reliance, and a reduced need for the serfdom that comes with massive government. Satan abhors anything that results in freedom and happiness.

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin took gold in the category of lunatic-fringe responses when she said, “Donald Trump’s actions suggest that in his heart, he doesn’t believe we’re an exceptional nation. He clearly doesn’t think we should lead the world. Look, America is not perfect, but I stand with the majority of Americans who believe we are still exceptional, unparalleled.”

Her up-is-down, black-is-white answer is inspired by one thing: Satan lies. His every move is to confuse and trick humanity, and edge them closer to the abyss. Come on… a little bite of the apple can’t hurt. Are you sure God said not to eat that fruit?

***

***

The Leftist media, a group of whores and fluffers for these godless heathens, fought back—providing their Olympic-level mental gymnastics with such zingers as:

Trump said 21 million illegals enter the US… FALSE! Official records show Border Patrol “encountered” only 10.5 million illegals.

Allow me to retort: Does this mean that every illegal entry was recorded? Zero slipped by without being “encountered?” Isn’t the point of breaking into the country to be unreported? Did all the illegals “check in” with the ICE to let them know they’d arrived safely?

Trump said illegal crossings are at the lowest level ever… FALSE! Monthly records have only been kept since 2000.

Allow me to retort: Are you maniacs suggesting that if we’d kept records since, say, 1850, we might find a month with fewer crossings? Should we go back to the last Ice Age? Perhaps when the continents broke apart?

Trump said DOGE has uncovered hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud… FALSE!

Allow me to retort: Isn’t one of your banshee shrieks that DOGE is operating in secrecy? Has Big Balls been emailing you each day at the close of business to make sure you have the correct accounting? How in the hell do YOU know what they’re uncovered? And why aren’t you excited about the idea of reducing spending—even if it’s $1,000 a year?

I ask myself frequently, “How can these elected crazies believe the things they claim they do? How can their voters support them?”

I think it’s a two-part answer:

The elected reps in Congress don’t believe in anything, and know everything they say and do is in naked pursuit of accumulating centralized power. They would vomit reading this piece, because I’m saying the quiet part out loud.

***

Where should you invest your political capital? Our FITSNews Political Stock Index has got you covered!

***

The voters who support them do believe the words, actions, and ideas of their overlords… and are not shocked when their leaders mock a child with cancer. They have the ability to instantly justify anything, no matter how heinous.

The two groups share as their linkage and lifeline a system of lies. The elected demigods lie to gain power, and the serfs lie to themselves that the power-hungry leaders are benign, and morally superior to conservatives.

However… in neither case is this thinking their fault. They are no longer in control of their thoughts—something very wicked is pulling their strings, and making them dance.

It’s long been said Satan’s greatest trick was convincing the world he doesn’t exist. Perhaps he’s decided it’s time to walk out onto humanity’s stage, and play a bigger role?

Spoiler Alert: I read the book. He loses.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

