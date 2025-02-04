‘Suspicious Package’ Prompts Officer Termination, SLED Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former South Carolina police officer has returned to the private sector after a “suspicious package” triggered an active investigation by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to multiple agencies.

Last Friday (January 31, 2025), officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) were dispatched to a residential property on Show Basket Way in reference to a suspicious package addressed to “Andrew Rowell.”

Citing records from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Andrew Hoyt Rowell IV joined MPPD as a wide-eyed recruit in 2015. The son of a nearby litigator, Rowell appears to have served a number of roles for MPPD -including that of a school resource officer (SRO).

“Once officers arrived on scene and observed the suspicious contents of the package, an internal investigation immediately began,” MPPD Sergeant Robert Blaschke wrote in an email. “As a result… (SLED) was called in to conduct an independent investigation, as well.”

***

While the SCCJA has yet to receive Rowell’s separation paperwork, Blaschke confirmed he was terminated for “conduct unbecoming a police officer.” He added that MPPD was “cooperating” with state investigators.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich confirmed her agency’s involvement, stating, “more information may be available as the case continues.”

Neither MPPD nor SLED divulged what was in the package.

***

A HOBBY UNDER SCRUTINY?

Hoyt Rowell around January 13, 2023. (Facebook)

Since befalling a state investigation, social media has revealed Rowell’s passion for movie prop making. His hyperrealistic creations include full-scale Iron Man armor, Mandalorian weaponry and a M134 Minigun.

“All weapons are replicas and fake,” noted Rowell on Facebook. “I do commissions as well.”

As FITSNews was drafting this report, a nearby officer urged restraint – describing Rowell as “a great friend and someone you could always count on, personally or professionally.”

“He was always the first one there,” added the officer. “With whatever support you needed.”

In 2018, Rowell won a professional-level contest at the 10th Annual Captain’s Comic Expo. The following year, MPPD honored him with a community outreach award.

As of this publishing, SLED’s investigation into Rowell is “active and ongoing.”

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

