Unsolved Carolinas: Seeking Justice For Kaden Moses

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDITOR’S NOTE: With the exception of Kaden Moses, the names of minors referenced in this story have been changed to protect their identity.

On February 3, 2025, just over a year after 14-year-old Kaden Moses died of a single gunshot wound to the head at his home in Clinton, South Carolina, his mother received an amended death certificate from the S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH). The official document contained no surprises, but seeing it in black and white still stunned Erika Moses – who continues to grieve over the loss of her son every second of every day.

The cause of Kaden’s death on the document was officially listed as “a gunshot wound to the head.”

The manner of death? “Homicide.”

And under the section of the form labeled “how the injury occurred” came the kicker…

“Shot by another person.“

***

***

Cut and dried, right?

A homicide… at the hands of someone else.

Over a year later, though – despite the fact only one other person was in the room with Kaden at the time the gunshot rang out – no one has been arrested in connection with his death.

***

THE NIGHT KADEN DIED…

On December 30, 2023, Kaden Moses was having a sleepover with a friend. Their two girlfriends were doing the same thing across town – with Kaden and his girlfriend spending most of the night chatting on FaceTime. His girlfriend noted in her statement to police (.pdf) that she could see Kaden’s friend James on camera laying on the floor to his left. She could also see the gun in the corner of the room – within James’ reach.

The kids were all playing Roblox together and talking when James said he no longer wanted to play – but the group continued to talk via FaceTime. After awhile, Kaden and his girlfriend decided to turn their cameras off – but they kept talking via audio.

Kaden’s girlfriend said after a few minutes, Kaden exclaimed, “what are…” before she heard a gunshot.

Seconds later, she heard James say, “Kaden shot himself.”

In the room next to Kaden’s, his sister and her boyfriend were exchanging Christmas gifts. According to his sister’s statement (.pdf), the sound of the gun going off didn’t reverberate through the house like one would expect. Instead, it sounded like a pop, “not loud but kind of like a big piece of furniture hitting the wall.”

She recalls laughing because they didn’t think it was anything bad – but it did startle them.

When the two left her room, they saw James exiting Kaden’s room with his phone in his hand.

“Kaden shot himself,” he said.

***

Kaden Moses (Provided)

***

Stunned by those words, his sister told James, “(that’s) not something to joke about.” But to their horror, as they looked into Kaden’s room, they realized it was not a joke.

In his statement (.pdf), the boyfriend recalled the scene.

“All I see is Kaden, arms wrapped around his gaming chair, his body very tense like he just finished working out, the smell of gunpowder, and the sound of blood pouring out of his head and hitting the floor,” he said.

Kaden’s sister ran to get Erika, who had gone to bed early.

“Momma, momma, Kaden shot himself!” she screamed.

It was just past 11:00 p.m. EST.

Erika jumped out of bed and ran to her son’s room. As she was running, she could hear her younger children in the hallway screaming and crying. When she got to Kaden’s room, the heavy smell of gunpowder permeated the room – hitting her immediately. As horrible as the smell was, what she saw as she entered the room was far more devastating. Her 14-year old son was sitting upright in his gaming chair with a visible gunshot wound to his left temple – blood still pouring onto his golden blonde hair.

According to Erika, Kaden’s phone was in his lap – appearing as though he had been actively playing a game before the gunshot. She picked his phone up and dialed 911 before frantically trying to save her oldest son’s life.

Erika immediately began chest compressions on her son.

(Click to view)

(FITSTube)

***

“I could feel a heartbeat,” she said. “His eyes were swollen, but they were partially open. I could see movement.”

While Erika was on the phone with 9-1-1, dispatchers were receiving multiple calls about the horror unfolding in the home – including one from his girlfriend who had heard the gunshot over the phone.

While Erika was frantically trying to save Kaden’s life, her daughter ran to the neighbor’s home for help. When neighbor Chris Rodgers arrived, he knew the desperate mother’s attempts were futile… Kaden was dead.

“He kept trying to feel for a pulse,” Erika said. “He kept trying to tell me there was no pulse, but I could feel a heartbeat. I could feel my son’s heart beating, and it was strong.”

When police and paramedics arrived at 11:15 p.m. EST, it was clear nothing could be done. Shortly thereafter, Kaden Moses was pronounced dead.

***

NO CHARGES FILED

After EMS officials pronounced Kaden Moses dead, law enforcement began its their investigation. The Laurens County Coroner along with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the child fatalities division of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) took over the scene.

Erika assumed the gunshot that killed her son was self-inflicted, but after completing the autopsy (.pdf) and coroner’s death investigation (.pdf), the coroner indicated they had listed the manner of death a homicide.

Forensic interviews of Kaden’s girlfriend and siblings were conducted, but according to Erika, she was told when James was interviewed he invoked his right against self-incrimination.

Despite determining Kaden’s death to have been a homicide, on May 3, 2024 – after months of asking for additional info – police and prosecutors met with Erika to tell her no charges were being filed in connection the shooting. They offered very little to explain how – and why – such a determination had been made.

Last week, Kaden’s parents met with S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo, SLED investigators and representatives of the Laurens County coroner’s office to seek further clarification. Columbia, S.C.-based attorney Lori Murray – who is representing Erika Moses – attended the meeting.

Here is what Murray had to say about the meeting…

***

***

According to Murray, all of the parties agreed the death of Kaden Moses was a homicide, but his friend has not been charged because he “continued to lie and say he didn’t do it and because he pleads the fifth (amendment).”

“David Stumbo says he can’t prove it wasn’t an accident,” Murray added.

While Murray noted Stumbo is a “fine solicitor,” according to her “he’s missing the mark on this one.”

“When you have a kid that comes out of a room and immediately lies about what happened inside of that room, that is evidence of malice – which is needed for murder,” Murray said. “That is evidence for you to at least put in front of a judge.”

Murray believes the evidence should be put in front of a family court judge (since the friend is a minor) to determine the facts of the case and what laws to apply. If murder is not applicable, Murray noted the judge could determine the friend’s actions were sufficiently reckless to warrant an involuntary manslaughter charge.

***

(Justice for Kaden) (Justice for Kaden)

***

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, Kaden’s family and a group of nearly 100 supporters held a peaceful protest in Laurens County seeking justice in his case. They hope their voices will bring accountability – and charges.

Murray noted that while both boys were reckless in handling a loaded gun in Kaden’s room, “the difference is that the gun didn’t go off while it was in Kaden’s hands – it went off when it was in the other kid’s hands.”

“He needs to be charged,” Murray said. “We’re not done asking for him to be charged.”

***

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Unsolved Carolinas – sponsored by our friends at Bamberg Legal – is devoted to highlighting cases which have fallen off the front page. In every unsolved case, someone out there could know something that provides a missing link – a critical clue that could bring peace to a family in pain and help them write the next chapter of their stories. If you know someone who is missing – or has been a victim of an unsolved homicide – email their story to research@fitsnews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

