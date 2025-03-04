South Carolina Mayor Pro Tem Arrested On Multiple Child Sex Charges

Erik Sickenger hit with seven charges following his arrest.

A town council member and mayor pro tem of a Midlands, South Carolina suburb is in jail, facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Court records show Erik K. Sickinger, 42, was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center around 3:47 p.m. EST on Tuesday (March 4, 2025).

Elected to the Irmo, S.C. town council in November 2020, Sickinger faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of luring, enticing or attempting to lure a child.

While details of the charges remain unclear — including which agency filed them — available records suggest he was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Erik K. Sickinger

In 2023, Sickinger secured another four-year term on town council before being appointed mayor pro tem under Irmo mayor Bill Danielson.

Within months, he was appointed to an intergovernmental agency of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — tasked with “providing guidance” on telecommunications issues affecting multiple levels of government.

“I’m grateful to have been appointed to the FCC,” noted Sickinger at that time. “I will represent our community alongside state leaders from South Carolina, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Michigan, as well as local government officials from cities like San Antonio, Portland, Palm Beach County, and Pasadena.”

Less than 24 hours before his arrest, the council member was active on Facebook, promoting an upcoming skateboard competition sponsored by Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union.

Sickinger’s arrest comes less than a week after Irmo Police Department (IPD) officers charged two employees of a government-run charter school with child sexual abuse-related offenses.

While the cases appear unrelated, the back-to-back arrests underscore a troubling pattern of alleged child sex crime emerging in Irmo – a town of approximately 12,000 located ten miles northwest of the state capital of Columbia.

As with any criminal case, the individuals named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court or until they accept a plea deal admitting guilt.

This story may be updated.

