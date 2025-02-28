Pam Bondi Blames FBI For Epstein Document Dump Dud

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi has begun the process of releasing government records concerning deceased financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. On Wednesday, Bondi told Fox News Epstein-related documents have been “sitting on her desk for review” since last week.

“There are well over – this will make you sick – 200 victims… well over 250, actually,” Bondi told Fox host Jesse Waters. “So we have to make sure their identity is protected, and their personal information.”

Pam Bondi (X)

Yesterday afternoon (February 27, 2025), several conservative commentators were seen existing the White House with binders titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

As of this publication, it doesn’t appear the binders contained any new information.

Journalist Julie K. Brown – whose groundbreaking 2017 reporting on Epstein for The Miami Herald contributed to his 2019 arrest – noted the documents released to the influencers have “been public since 2015.”

“All one has to do is Google it,” Brown wrote on X.

Bondi’s lackluster release was accompanied by what numerous sources confirmed was a letter sent by Bondi to FBI director Kash Patel alleging his subordinates failed to produce the entirety of the documentation concerning Epstein when lawfully requested to do so.

“I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi wrote, adding that she “learned from a sources that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

Tune in to Human Events Daily in 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/LyjFddICjw — Jack Poso ?? (@JackPosobiec) February 27, 2025

Epstein has been long-rumored to be an asset of the intelligence community. His receipt of a dubiously lenient plea-deal and sweeping pardons after being charged with two felony sex-crimes or the alleged sexual abuse of dozens of girls in 2008 led to multiple reports questioning whether he was a federal asset at the time.

The deal provided immunity for Epstein and for accomplices “known and unknown” to law enforcement officials, something Newsweek reported “provoked theories that Epstein was working for a U.S. or foreign spy service.”

When the broader public learned of Epstein’s wrongdoings following his 2019 arrest during Donald Trump‘s first administration, then-labor secretary Alex Acosta defended the decisions he made as the prosecutor of the 2008 case. Acosta denied Epstein’s involvement with intelligence agencies.

“I would hesitate to take this reporting as fact,” Acosta told the Washington Examiner.

Former Vanity Fair journalist Vicky Ward reported that Trump’s first-term transition team asked Acosta about Epstein’s weak prosecution and were told not to worry.

“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta allegedly told the transition-team member in confidence.

U.S. president Bill Clinton receiving a neck rub from alleged Epstein victim (DailyMail)

Epstein’s facilitation of the sexual perversions of dozens of powerful individuals in the political, scientific and academic communities are believed to have been organized to gain leverage over decision makers through the creation of blackmail material.

Epstein’s residences were all rigged with dozens of hidden cameras and microphones connected to recording devices.

Epstein’s New York penthouse, which was reportedly Manhattan’s largest private residence at the time federal agents served a search warrant on the property, famously featured a portrait of former president Bill Clinton wearing his former paramour Monica Lewinsky‘s dress.

“It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right,” a law enforcement source told The New York Post shortly after the raid. “Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.”

Epstein’s former pilot Larry Visoski testified in court to having flown Clinton on Epstein’s jet multiple times. Clinton’s spokespersons have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to his relationship with Epstein.

Epstein’s alleged intelligence connections range beyond the U.S. intel community.

“Four separate sources told me — on the record — that Epstein’s dealings in the arms world in the 1980s had led him to work for multiple governments, including the Israelis,” Ward reported.

Epstein’s infamous co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the daughter of media mogul and purported Israeli intelligence asset Robert Maxwell.

“Maxwell, who was himself a conduit between the Israelis and other governments during his life time, introduced Epstein to Israeli leaders, who then allegedly used Epstein as the equivalent of an old-fashioned Russian ‘sleeper,’ someone who could be useful in an ‘influence campaign,’” according to Ward.

Ward recounted a conversation with convicted fraudster Steven Hoffenberg about Epstein’s connection to Maxwell.

“Epstein had also told Hoffenberg that via Maxwell and Leese he was involved in something that Hoffenberg described as ‘national security issues,’ which he says involved ‘blackmail, influence trading, trading information at a level that is very serious and dangerous.”

Maxwell, like Epstein, met a mysterious end in 1991 after allegedly ‘falling off’ his yacht the Lady Ghislaine.

Robert and Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein was supposedly under 24-hour surveillance in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City when he “killed himself” on August 10, 2019.

How this happened – or was allowed to happen – remains a mystery.

Then Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr called the incident “a perfect storm of screw-ups.” Coincidentally, Barr’s father – Donald Barr – hired Epstein to teach at the prestigious Dalton School in the early 1970’s despite Epstein having no qualifications to do so.

Notably, Barr was an officer of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) – the predecessor agency to the modern Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Headmaster Barr also authored the bizarre novel Space Relations, a sci-fi fantasy that depicted the enslavement and rape of teenaged girls.

While Trump’s second administration has repeatedly paid lip-service to the idea of exposing Epstein’s criminality, Bondi’s first release indicates she is either currently not in control of the agency she is ostensibly running – or is unwilling to expose the U.S./Israeli intelligence conglomerate’s possible role in facilitating the sex trafficking minors to produce blackmail material.

“By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” Bondi wrote in her letter to Patel.

FITSNews will continue to track the administration’s release of Epstein-related materials and furnish our readers with unvarnished analysis.

