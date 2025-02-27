Paris Mountain Development Meeting Offers Opportunity for Public Input

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… Members of the public will have an opportunity this week to discuss a proposed $60 million Paris Mountain hotel project with developers. The Divine Group, developers of The Inn at Altamont, will host a town hall meeting at 6:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February…

Members of the public will have an opportunity this week to discuss a proposed $60 million Paris Mountain hotel project with developers.

The Divine Group, developers of The Inn at Altamont, will host a town hall meeting at 6:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at the Greenville Shrine Club & Event Center, 119 Beverly Road, Greenville.

The proposed luxury resort is facing growing opposition, as evidenced by a petition signed by more than 12,000 individuals, including some Greenville County commissioners.

Developers aim to open the expansive resort in 2030. The project includes a 150-room luxury hotel with a spa, fine dining and event space for up to 2,000 guests. Upon completion, the development is expected to create 80 to 100 new jobs and contribute an estimated $4.63 million annually to the local economy.

Artist’s rendition of the proposed Inn at Altamont on

According to local developer Krut Patel of the Divine Group, the project will not rely on government funding or tax incentives. Instead, it is projected to generate new revenue for the Travelers Rest community, with an estimated $2.3 million in annual tax contributions.

In total, the completed project’s anticipated annual direct and indirect economic impact is estimated at $10 million .

Those opposing the project have been exceedingly vocal, however.

At the February 10, 2025 meeting of the Travelers Rest city council, mayor Brandy Amidon addressed what she described as “concerning behaviors” arising from dissent over the project.

“One of our goals as county members is to lead with kindness and respect — respect not only for our citizens but our planning process,” she said. “Recently, we’ve been seeing concerning actions, including hostile social media posts targeting city officials and staff.”

“These tactics undermine the very values that make our community strong and border on harassment,” she added. “Our community makes the best decisions when we work together with civility and mutual respect.”

Patel acknowledged a certain level of opposition is inevitable with any major development – but expressed his commitment to engaging with the community, addressing concerns and making adjustments where necessary.

“All we’re asking is to make sure that everybody’s educated on what’s currently allowed on the property versus what we’re looking to bring with our development plan, and to really understand that we are trying to be good stewards of the conservation aspect of pristine Paris Mountain land,” Patel said.

Some community members have voiced concerns over potential permanent changes to the skyline, environmental impacts, and the strain on local infrastructure — particularly the two-lane road that serves as the primary access route to Paris Mountain. Many fear that Travelers Rest, known for its small-town charm and natural beauty, could be transformed into a resort-driven destination at the expense of its character and community.

Patel has countered that the project’s design will integrate the resort into the mountain’s landscape. To avoid disrupting the skyline, the hotel will be no more than four stories high. The Divine Group also plans to incorporate 360-degree scenic views of Greenville and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for the latest on this project as it moves forward.

