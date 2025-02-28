Pushback Against Nancy Mace’s Bombshell Allegations

Attorneys tell congresswoman to provide evidence, retract her remarks or prepare to face legal action.

Several of the individuals implicated by U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace in her dramatic speech from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month are pushing back against her allegations.

On Thursday (February 27, 2025), attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter published an open letter to Mace on behalf of their client, Brian Musgrave.

Musgrave was one of four men – including her former fiancée, Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant – accused of all manner of horrific abuses against Mace and other women during the congresswoman’s “scorched earth” speech from the floor of the U.S. House on February 10, 2025.

“We’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos and nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls in my district,” Mace said.

During her remarks, Mace also held up a poster with photos of Musgrave, Bryant and two other alleged participants in the purported abuse, labeling them as “predators.”

In their letter to Mace, Bland and Richter noted that while they were “struck by your conviction that something inappropriate happened to you (and perhaps to others)… Brian’s only connection with the events you described in your address is that he happens to own an interest in the beach condominium where these events allegedly took place.”

The attorneys flatly denied his involvement in any of the acts described by Mace.

“You upended Brian’s life when you accused him falsely of being a rapist, a predator, and a sex trafficker,” Bland and Richter wrote in their letter (.pdf). “He is none of those things. Brian is a loving husband to Jen, his wife of 22 years and a loving father to his two children. For reasons we still cannot quite fathom, you chose to sweep Brian into allegations of drugs and sex crimes involving your ex-fiance and others.”

Meanwhile, another one of the individuals named by Mace in her speech took to X as news of the letter from Musgrave’s attorneys began circulating.

“Hey Nancy Mace, I’m sure you’re a ‘no comment’ on this — gotta protect that privilege, right?” Charleston, S.C. businessman Eric Bowman wrote. “You might want to huddle up with your co-conspirator Melissa Britton to figure a new strategy. Only nine days left to retract and apologize.”

Melissa Britton is a Charleston, S.C. businesswoman who runs a company called Bracari. She is also Bowman’s ex-wife. According to Bowman, her company has contracts with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Melissa Britton and Nancy Mace (X)

“This is a full-blown conspiracy cooked up by two deranged exes,” Bowman wrote. “They’re trying to weaponize law enforcement for their own gain. Maybe someone should start looking into her and her friends VA contracts – especially since Nancy sits on the VA oversight committee.”

In their letter to Mace, Bland and Richter argued the congresswoman may not have been protected from liability related to her claims simply because she made them from the floor of the House.

“As you were not advancing any legislative initiatives and were merely there to push a personal narrative, we question whether the protection exists,” they wrote.

Accordingly, they invited Mace to either “show us evidence in the form of metadata” linking Musgrave to the alleged criminal activity or “retract your allegations… and issue an apology.”

“Refuse either of these options and we will bring an action to test the limits of your protection,” Bland and Richter wrote.

A spokeswoman for Mace doubled down on the allegations.

“Please refer to congresswoman Mace’s speech on matters pertaining to Brian Musgrave,” the spokesperson said.

Sources close to the allegations referred to the letter from Musgrave’s attorneys as “witness intimidation,” referring to an ongoing criminal investigation into the allegations.

“Congresswoman Mace is a victim, and they know there is an investigation,” one source said. “They probably should not be communicating with her, let alone threatening her in writing.”

Two hours after Mace’s floor speech, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – the Palmetto State’s top law enforcement agency – confirmed it was conducting an “active and ongoing” investigation.

“SLED opened an investigation regarding allegations of assault, harassment and voyeurism on December 14, 2023, after being contacted by the United States Capitol Police,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich said in the statement. “The subject of the investigation is Patrick Bryant.”

“SLED has conducted multiple interviews, served multiple search warrants, and has a well-documented case file that will be available for release upon the conclusion of the case,” Wunderlich added in her February 10 statement. “Once the investigation is completed, it will be sent to a prosecutor for review.”

Reached for comment this week, Wunderlich reiterated “SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing.”

“At this time, there is no additional information to provide,” Wunderlich said. “More information may be available on this matter in the future.”

While SLED has only named Bryant as a subject of the inquiry, the agency’s public statements haven’t expressly ruled out other potential subjects.

Mace is one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Republican gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina. Her top opponent? Attorney general Alan Wilson, whom she repeatedly slammed in her remarks.

THE LETTER…

(Bland Richter)

