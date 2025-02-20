‘Rose Petal Murder’ Verdict: Guilty

After three hours of deliberations, a South Carolina jury voted unanimously to convict 32-year-old Zachary David Hughes of the savage, ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder’ of 41-year-old veterinary tech Christina Parcell on October 13, 2021.

Jurors also found the Juilliard-educated concert pianist guilty of second degree harassment of Parcell in the months leading up to her slaying.

In addition to serving his prison term on these charges, Hughes will also have a six month contempt sentence to serve after he repeatedly disobeyed instructions from judge Patrick C. Fant III not to discuss allegations of child sex abuse material (CSAM or “child porn”) found at the residence and linked to the victim’s fiancée, Bradly Post.

And (in fairness to Hughes) linked to the victim…

Fant’s decision to keep this evidence and testimony out of the trial will doubtless be examined upon appeal – as nearly half of these high-profile proceedings involved testimony proffered to the court by Hughes’ lawyers, Mark Moyer and Andrew Moorman, related to the child porn.

Following almost two weeks of riveting testimony – including Hughes’ shocking admission that he committed the killing but did not believe it was a crime – prosecutors and Hughes’ defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday morning (February 20, 2025) after a brief cross examination of the defendant by S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Hughes dramatically took the stand the previous day to testify that his grave concern for the safety of Parcell’s child – whom she conceived with 64-year-old music producer John Mello – implanted the belief in his mind that the only way to protect the girl was to murder Parcell.

In describing why he felt he had to protect the young girl, Hughes on several occasions referenced the alleged “sexual abuse” she endured.

“As I left the house, I felt the most enormous wave of relief wash over me because I knew from that moment on (the child) would be safe,” Hughes testified. “(The child) would be safe from the sexual abuse that her mother was perpetrating on her and there is proof to that that. The state is hiding that from you.”

Mello, incidentally, was arrested on Wednesday (February 19, 2025) after Hughes testified that he twice offered him money to kill Parcell – $5,000 the first time and $10,000 the second.

John Mello appears for an arraignment at the Greenville County detention center on the evening of February 19, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/ FITSNews)

With Hughes providing what many believed to be compelling – albeit technically inadmissible testimony – there was considerable speculation as to how solicitor Wilkins was going to handle him on cross-examination.

The answer was as unexpected as the rest of the trial of Hughes… Wilkins kept it brief. In fact, after showing the jurors one of the photos of Parcell’s body laying on the floor of her sister’s suburban home in Greer, S.C., Wilkins asked Hughes just one question.

“Mr. Hughes, when you dragged Christina Parcell across the floor of the front room where you killed her, did you drag her by her arm or by her ankle?” he asked.

“I don’t remember for certain, but I think by the ankle,” he responded.

The defense told the court they had no rebuttal questions and rested their case — calling no additional witnesses just one day after their client told the jurors he murdered Christina Parcell to save the daughter of his friend from her mother.

THE STATE’S CLOSING ARGUMENT…

Wilkins delivered an emotional closing argument on behalf of the State focusing heavily on the brutality of Parcell’s death. After telling the jury that this was a very unique case in that the defendant (Hughes) testified and admitted to the crime, Wilkins said the State proved it was murder “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Willkins grew more emphatic as he said, “Zack Hughes is a cold-blooded killer. Zach Hughes is an admitted cold-blooded killer.”

Reiterating the background of the case for the jury, Wilkins noted things began to escalate after Parcell returned home from Italy with their young child and the two began planning the mailings, “He’s (Mello) doing it to make her look bad, but also to gain an advantage in his custody dispute.”

He then reminded the jury of the testimony of Vanessa Kormylo who served as the guardian ad litem for Mello and Parcell’s daughter, “John Mello would do horrific things in relation to this custody battle.”

Wilkins told the jury, “While the defense wants to impugn the integrity of Christina Parcell to justify the murder, then so be it,” but also said, if doing bad things makes that okay, “then I’d be out of a job.”

He continued, “These are allegations that John Mello is making. He’s looking for dirt against Christina Parcell. They are all allegations.”

Addressing the anxiety and hesitation Hughes testified about on the day he stabbed Parcell 35 times, Wilkins said, “”He (Hughes) had an hour drive from the mountain house to Canebrake… you know what he could have done, he could have turned around.”

Wilkins then apologized to the jury for having to hear Hughes testify about the murder, “Only a person who has a severely demented sense of heroism with a heart cold as ice could portray that.”

“He said, ‘I felt pity for her.’ He felt pity for Christina Parcell? How was that even possible?,” Wilkins said emotionally.

He continued, “He treated her like an elderly dog that was sent to the vet to be euthanized, it doesn’t get any meaner than that.”

Wilkins showed the jury the Ring camera footage showing Hughes approaching Parcell’s front door, used the roses to gain a strategic advantage to enter the home and then said the pianist “begins to stab and stab and slash.”

“Can you imagine how soaked in blood his clothes were?” Wilkins said.

At the end of his closing, Wilkins slowed his pace and said, “The evidence is absolutely overwhelming. I’m going to ask you to go back there and deliberate. I’m going to ask you to find Zack Hughes guilty.”

THE DEFENSE…

Moorman delivered the closing argument on behalf of the defense.

“Yesterday, Zack Hughes told you he killed Christina Parcell, but in doing that Zack did not confess to committing a crime.” Moorman said.

