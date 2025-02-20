Prioleau Alexander: Calling This ‘Judicial Overreach’ Is An Understatement

The third branch seems to have forgotten its job description.

If a federal judge in Connecticut filed an emergency injunction tomorrow stating that the law preventing sex with children is unconstitutional, and enforcement of it must be stopped immediately… what would you think?

First, no doubt, you’d think the judge was an idiot. Next, you’d assume he’s a pederast himself – and that’s why he made the ruling. Finally, you’d laugh, knowing no one is going to listen to or obey his order.

Yet right now, 45% of Americans believe a federal judge has that power – that his ruling is sacrosanct – and failure to adhere to this new “pulled-out-of-his-own-ass” opinion is nothing short of a Constitutional crisis.

I’m pointing, of course, to the platoon of Leftist judges who are running around like buttheart Hollywood starlets who lost out on a role with Tom Cruise, attempting to stop everything Donald Trump is doing… things, by the way, he was given a mandate by the American people to do.

But, but, but… ruuuuule of laaaaaw…

Get this: U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C. ruled that Trump doesn’t have the power to alter a government website. What? If the President doesn’t have the power to change the information on governmental websites, exactly what power does he have? Does he need to send out a memo to every judge in the country every time he wants to do something involving presidential power?

“Hey, guys—I’m thinking about banning men from women’s sports. Is that cool? If even one of you disagrees, let me know asap. If that’s the case, I don’t want to waste my time.”

Let’s consider another scenario: Republicans manage to get a bill through Congress without some RINOS derailing it. It then goes to the White House for Trump to sign… but wait! Some federal judge in Donkey Neck, North Dakota doesn’t like what’s in the bill, and files an emergency injunction to prevent Trump from signing it.

What happens then? Does the government shut down while this stupidity “works its way through the courts.”

Moving on: U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. “paused” Trump’s plan to encourage federal workers to resign by offering them paid leave.

Come again? Who does he think those federales work for? Not Trump? Not members of his cabinet (who work for Trump)? Perhaps federal employees work for no one? And are in some sort of gravitational paradox, where they are unaffected by space, time, or authority?

Beats me.

Let’s see: U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan “blocked” Trump’s order to freeze federal grants and loans. Who exactly does Ms. AliKhan think that money belongs to? And if Trump bothered to adhere to her order – and spent a year waiting for it to wind its way through the legal process – what does she think the end result would be?

Trump has the Oval Office, the U.S. congress, and the supreme court, which means Ms. AliKahn is at best conducting a charge of the Light Brigadette.

But she doesn’t care — none of the activist judges care. They think their powers are unlimited and thus allow them to bring the other two branches of power to heel.

President Andrew Jackson was a huge proponent of American expansion, and was told SCOTUS ruled the Cherokee people were a sovereign nation and didn’t need to abide by federal law.

“I see the chief justice has made up his mind,” Jackson said. “Now let’s see him enforce it.”

And there it is.

Who does judge John Bates think is going to enforce his decision to stop the freaking Oval Office from editing websites they oversee? Maybe the Squad? They’ll sharpen up their fingernails and conduct a frontal assault across the South Lawn? Maybe it will be the ATF, whose agents have a long and storied history of conducting sieges — but likely not. The White House isn’t inhabited by innocent women and children.

For decades, the American people have put up with activist liberal judges. We’ve swallowed our vomit, and watched liberals use lawsuits to get them to pass thousands of laws “from the bench.” Maybe now is the time we restore “law” to the rule of law.

If a conservative judge thinks people with purple hair and shit stuck through their face should no longer be allowed to walk around saying stupid stuff, I’d say the judge should be impeached. Sure, I find those bozos to be ridiculous, but they are American citizens – and there’s no law against using free speech to spout retarded opinions.

The judiciary doesn’t have an “enforcement division.” Although I’m sure they’d love to have some cowboys executing people for failing to use paper straws, it just doesn’t have that power.

Where does its power lie?

In its legitimacy.

When the court starts ruling via McTemper tantrum, their legitimacy is destroyed. While it’s true I lost 80% of my belief in the police during Covid-19, I still think they’d shrug off an order to arrest anyone for removing the words “men can have babies” from a website.

I do understand Lefties argument that “Trump is disobeying the law,” but he’s not. It is unlawful to issue or carry out an unlawful order — and the judges are issuing unlawful orders, thinking someone will carry them out. The socialists are apoplectic, because they’ve been on the winning side of using the courts illegally for generations.

A proper analogy was recently offered by the great Matt Walsh: Every day for the past 30 years, they’ve arrived at work and purchased a Coke and a bag of Funyuns in the hall before sitting down. One day, the machines are gone. Just gone.

What??? First, there’s anger, which soon becomes outrage — because no one knows where the machines went. Or why they were taken out. Who in the hell caused this to happen? The machines have always been there. They’ve always spit out a Coke. The Funyuns have always dropped into the retrieval bin. That. Is. The. Way. Things. Work!!!

Yeah, not so much anymore, it seems.

Of course the judicial branch will win regarding the question of birthright citizenship. It’s in the freaking Constitution. Trump knows this. Bondi knows this. It’s a straw man, so when the courts take this legitimate step, the White House will comply.

We’ll see what additional unlawful orders these canker blossoms drop in the coming weeks and months to come. Hopefully we can avoid a true Constitutional crisis — I for one am terrified the Lefties will pull out their nose rings and throw them at us.

