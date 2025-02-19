Testimony At ‘Rose Petal Murder’ Trial Leads To John Mello’s Arrest

Music producer, ex-boyfriend of victim charged with accessory before the fact and solicitation to commit a felony.

Shortly after confessed killer Zachary David Hughes testified in open court that music producer John Mello offered him money to kill the mother of his young daughter — 41-year-old veterinary technician Christina Parcell — the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced Mello had been arrested and charged in connection with her murder.

Although the jury in Hughes’ high-profile ‘Rose Petal Murder’ trial has heard Mello’s name countless times over the last week-and-a-half, until today he remained a mysterious figure in these proceedings as he had not been called to testify — by either side.

The mystery of Mello – and uncertainly related to his alleged proximity to Parcell’s murder – evaporated for jurors on Wednesday afternoon (February 19, 2025) as Hughes took the stand in his own defense and described in detail Mello’s alleged role in the crime,.

Parcell’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her young daughter, Mello was the primary focus of the investigation in the immediate aftermath of her murder due to an ongoing, contentious custody battle. Investigators initially focused their attention on the 64-year-old from Greenville, S.C. – but soon determined he was in Italy at the time of the murder. Hughes was eventually identified as a suspect due to his friendship with the music producer.

Watch Zach Hughes' testimony that led to John Mello's recent arrest. https://t.co/8V6ACbjcSv pic.twitter.com/RqKqeuA1Px — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 19, 2025

Hughes told a packed courtroom that Mello asked him in May of 2021 if he believed his young daughter was in grave danger, would he be willing to kill Parcell for $5,000 . According to Hughes, about three weeks later, Mello broached the subject again — this time offering $10,000 . Hughes said he was “shocked and insulted by the request” and gave Mello an “immediate and unequivocal no.”

During his testimony regarding the day of Parcell’s murder, Hughes testified Mello told him when his daughter would be at school – and that he believed Parcell had a job Interview that morning. This information ultimately gave Hughes a timeframe in which to commit the murder.

Shortly after S.C. circuit court judge Patrick C. Fant III adjourned court for lunch, GCSO released a statement announcing Mello’s arrest.

“Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have made another arrest in connection with the murder of Christina Parcell, who was killed on October 13, 2021,” a statement from the office of sheriff Hobart Lewis noted.

“Based on open court testimony during the active trial of Zachary Hughes, along with existing evidence, investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on 64-year-old John Joey Mello in connection with the death of Parcell,” Lewis added.

Mello was apprehended by members of GCSO Fugitive Apprehension Specialized Investigations Team at his residence at 1:30 p.m. EST. He has been charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and solicitation to commit a felony.

John Mello's booking photo has been posted to the Greenville County Detention Center site. @fitsnews pic.twitter.com/ZvAukJ5c8q — Jennifer Wood (@IndyJenn_) February 19, 2025

Mello is scheduled for a bond hearing in Greenville County at 9:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday evening.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Mello is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

While the Mello drama captured headlines, there were numerous other significant developments in this case. Stay tuned for additional reporting…

