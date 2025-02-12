Yet Another South Carolina Officer Accused of Sex-Related Misconduct

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Yet another South Carolina police officer has lost his law enforcement certification after being caught with his pants down — though not in those exact words, according to agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On February 7, 2025, Matthew Dillon Yonn was booked into the McCormick County detention center for forbidden, X-rated misconduct — allegedly committed while serving as an officer for the McCormick Police Department (MPD).

Informally referred to as “on-duty booty,” Yonn’s escapades appear to have taken place as he patrolled the small, rural town that hired him less than nine months earlier, according to personnel records from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

State records further reveal that while the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) requested an investigation into Yonn on May 13, 2024, the 28-year-old wasn’t terminated for reasons involving misconduct until nearly three weeks later.

“Employee was suspended and terminated for exposing his penis to a female while at work,” noted MPD chief William D. “Bo” Willis ahead of Yonn’s expulsion. “The statement was given to SC SLED during a criminal investigation about employee’s conduct [sic].”

FITSNews has previously criticized commanding officers for submitting vague or grammatically incorrect termination reports to the SCCJA, and Willis’ ensuing filing on Yonn is no exception.

“While he was working he met the victim in town and tried to have sex with her and she said no he exposed his penis to her [sic].”

Your guess is as good as ours…

Poorly worded reports aside, Yonn was allowed to return home and go unpunished for nearly nine months. It wasn’t until February 7, 2025, that he was formally charged with misconduct.

“Witness statements, surveillance video, dash cam video from the Defendant’s Town of McCormick patrol vehicle, and the Defendant’s own admissions to SLED corroborate the Defendant’s Misconduct in Office,” noted agents in a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for his arrest.

Despite SLED’s arrest, public servants have once again failed to update the public index, making it unclear as to which magistrate set Yonn’s bond, for how much, or whether it was posted — although early returns indicate he “bonded out” expeditiously.

Prior to receiving his Class One law enforcement certification, Yonn worked as a correctional officer for the Greenwood County Detention Center. All the while building his 3D printing business, “BeYONNd Printing” appears to have made four sales on Etsy.

His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson — which is currently reeling from “thermonuclear” allegations lodged by U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Yonn was the fourth law enforcement officer arrested by SLED in 2025.

Amid the arrests of Donavon Sanders and Justin Pelfrey, the agency accused former Dillon Police Department (DPD) Officer Cornelius Barr of “willfully” flashing his penis inside the town’s recreation center.

“The victim recorded videos on her cell phone showing Barr exposing himself while standing in the sauna,” noted SLED, just hours after the alleged incident. “The affiant’s belief is based on statements from both the defendant and the victim, as well as photos and videos…”

As with any Badge Gone Bad terminated for reasons involving misconduct, they have three years to request a contested case hearing before the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council (SCLETC)—a body known for allowing admitted drug dealers to reclaim their certifications.

This story may be updated.

THE RECEIPTS…

(SLED)

