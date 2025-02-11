Former Officer Posts Bond After Indecent Exposure Charge

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former officer has returned to the private sector after exposing his own privates on camera, according to agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Last Tuesday (February 4, 2025), Cornelius Jacques “CJ” Barr traded his Dillon Police Department (DPD) uniform for a county-issued jumpsuit. By afternoon, he was booked into the same detention center where he had once delivered arrestees.

Earlier that day, then-officer Barr was accused of “willfully” exposing his penis at the city’s $4.1 million wellness center. According to a probable cause affidavit signed by county magistrate Andrew V. Bethea, Barr’s misconduct was caught on video — leaving little room for interpretation.

***

Cornelius Jacques “CJ” Barr (Dillon Police Department)

***

“The victim recorded videos on her cell phone showing Barr exposing himself while standing in the sauna,” state agents noted, just hours after being requested by DPD. “(SLED’s) belief is based on statements from both the defendant and the victim, as well as photos and videos…”

Following his arrest, records from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) confirmed Barr’s termination. While the academy requires specific details for terminations involving misconduct, DPD Officer Ricky Day provided only a single, grammatically incorrect sentence:

“His was terminated and charged with indecent exposure by SLED.”

As of now, government officials have yet to update the public index, though bail forms provided by the county clerk of court suggests Barr was released on his own recognizance within 24 hours.

Barr, who previously worked for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), joined DPD in November 2021—earning his Class One Law Enforcement Certification less than three months later. At the time, he was introduced to the Pee Dee region via Facebook.

***

“(DPD) would like to introduce Pvt. Cornelius Barr as our newest certified police officer,” the department announced on February 18, 2022. “He graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy today. Congratulations CJ! If you see him around, welcome him to the City of Dillon.”

Long before DPD’s warm welcome, Barr was offering his own brand of wisdom on social media. In a series of now-resurfaced Facebook posts, he noted “U know how I get wen I’m drunk,” before adding “you know you in love when you use condoms wit the other bitches.”

As with any officer terminated for reasons involving misconduct, Barr has three years to request a contested case hearing before the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council (SCLETC) — a body known for allowing admitted drug dealers to reclaim their badges.

Barr’s case will be prosecuted by the S.C. fourth circuit solicitor’s office.

As of this publishing, Barr remains listed as an officer on the City of Dillon’s website.

***

***

