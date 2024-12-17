Improper Disclosure?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s age of consent for engaging in sexual intercourse is sixteen. Should it be raised? I believe so… but as the law (S.C. Code § 16-15-342) currently stands, anyone over the age of sixteen is free to engage in consensual sex with anyone else over the age of sixteen.

Well, almost…

There is one area in which such consensual sex is criminalized: The relationship between a student and their teacher. According to S.C. Code of Laws § 16-3-755, a person “affiliated with a public or private secondary school in an official capacity” who has sex with “a student enrolled in the school who is sixteen or seventeen years of age” is guilty of “sexual battery” (a felony) – and can be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

This law – which went into effect in 2010 – certainly makes sense. There’s no universe in which teachers having sex with students is appropriate, and efforts by those in power to stop it – and impose consequences when it happens – are understandable. Commendable, even.

But in light of the Palmetto State’s aforementioned age of consent law, is the sexual battery statute constitutional?

In other words, does it violate equal protection by criminalizing behavior in one instance which is perfectly legal in another?

Furthermore, what if we are talking about a relationship between a teacher and a former student? What if the teacher and the former student aren’t at the same school? Wouldn’t the state’s standard age of consent laws apply to the relationship in that case? And, by extension, wouldn’t those who participated in such a relationship – whatever we may think of them – not be subject to criminal prosecution?

FITSNews recently covered the case of Katherine Pelfrey – a former teacher from Clemson, S.C. who was charged under this “battery” statute in December 2021 for a sexual relationship she had with a then-16-year-old student. Pelfrey was not the student’s teacher at the time of the affair, nor did she teach at his school.

Prosecutors acknowledged these mitigating factors and ultimately decided to drop the “sexual battery” charge. Pelfrey, then 35, ended up entering an Alford plea in late March 2023 on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In an Alford plea, defendants maintain their innocence – but acknowledge the existence of sufficient evidence to convict them of the crime of which they stand accused.

As our outlet noted at the time, the decision to drop the battery charge against Pelfrey enraged her ex-husband – a decorated detective sergeant with the Oconee County sheriff’s office.

Sources familiar with the March 2023 proceedings say detective Justin Pelfrey – who is accused of leaking news of his ex-wife’s arrest to Upstate media outlets – was “shaking with rage” as circuit court judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. sentenced his wife to probation as opposed to prison.

Katherine Folger Pelfrey (Facebook)

Since the plea, Pelfrey – who has been described by law enforcement sources familiar with the situation as “combustible” – has been accused of “engaging in a sustained campaign of harassment” against his ex-wife.

As FITSNews reported in April 2023, multiple letters were sent during the early part of last year to Katherine Pelfrey and her neighbors – including a threatening missive in which the unknown author assumed the identity of James Fairbanks, a Nebraska man who murdered a convicted sex offender in 2020.

“Your time will come and you will be punished for what you have done to that child,” the author wrote to Katherine Pelfrey. “You should and will suffer for the hell you have created.”

“I have not forgot about you and have been keeping a very close eye on you,” the letter continued. “That feeling you get when the hair stands up on the back of your neck should tell you that I am close.”

The letter concluded with images of Pelfrey’s home – along with a picture of her and mother during a recent walk in their neighborhood. As if to drive the fear home, Pelfrey’s dogs were poisoned in the weeks following the receipt of the letters.

While no one has been charged in connection with the threats (or the alleged animal cruelty), S.C. family court judge Karen S. Roper concluded last December that Justin Pelfrey “probably did” leak news of his wife’s arrest to the media – noting his denials under oath did “not seem credible.”

Roper also echoed concerns expressed by our law enforcement sources, saying she was worried that “if Mr. Pelfrey’s anger toward Mrs. Pelfrey continues unabated, it will ultimately impact the children.”

Roper’s ruling further noted Justin Pelfrey was previously alleged to have “abused his authority when he used his position in law enforcement to confiscate marijuana from a juvenile and brought it home for (his wife) to use.” Our media outlet independently corroborated this marijuana allegation – and encouraged the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate it along with the source of the threatening letters to Katherine Pelfrey.

It’s not clear whether an investigation was ever undertaken.

Over the past year, the case has gone quiet – or at least it had gone quiet. Earlier this month, our media outlet was provided a link to a YouTube video entitled “Interview Part 1. Katherine Pelfrey (Katherine Schleifer).”

“Teacher Katherine Pelfrey begins her interview after she was caught having sex with her student,” the caption noted.

Uploaded on October 20, 2024 by an individual claiming to be Katherine Schleifer (Pelfrey’s maiden name) – and using her mug shot as a profile picture – the video depicted the first five-and-a-half minutes of Pelfrey’s initial interview with law enforcement on December 31, 2021.

Take a look…

(Click to view)

(YouTube)

“Obviously, we called you up here today to talk with you about these allegations,” a Pickens County investigator tells Pelfrey after apprising her of her Miranda rights. “Your husband, as you know… came up and made a report with the sheriff’s office with regard to some information.”

“We did speak with the student involved,” the investigator added, inviting Pelfrey to “start from the beginning” with her version of events.

The investigator later mentions the first name of the juvenile, who is now over the age of eighteen.

“Since you did do the Miranda rights, should I have a lawyer?” Pelfrey asked the investigator.

“That’s totally up to you,” he responded. “I’m not going to pressure you one way or the other.”

No details of case were discussed in the uploaded video, which concluded with Pelfrey and the investigator continuing to talk about whether she should obtain legal representation prior to making any statements.

As this article went to press, the video had received 138 views.

What’s interesting about this clip? The recording certainly appears to fall under the purview of a strict protective order issued in September 2022 by judge Roper. Per the order, its goal was “to protect the evidence (in the case) from unauthorized access or reproduction, and to maintain the confidentiality of any minor child(ren) victim(s).”

Per the terms of that order (.pdf), “no evidence shall be divulged or viewed” beyond the parties, their attorneys, investigators, the guardian ad litem in the case and others “determined by counsel to be necessary to the preparation of the case.”

Anyone who possessed the evidence, in fact, was required to agree to the terms of the order – in writing – including an acknowledgment that they were subjecting themselves “to the court’s contempt powers for any violation.”

Furthermore, all files related to the case were supposed to have been destroyed within sixty (60) days of it closing – which happened on December 12, 2023.

How, then, did a clip of this interview find its way to YouTube more than six months after that deadline passed?

That is a question our media outlet is digging into…

Once again, no one is condoning student-teacher relationships – especially in cases in which there is a direct line of authority. Having said that, the concerning fallout from the Pelfrey case continues to eclipse the original incident in terms of its “combustibility” – while at the same time advancing the debate over the constitutionality of South Carolina’s “sexual battery” statute involving teachers and students who have attained the age of consent.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking the story as it moves forward on all of those fronts…

THE ORDER…

(S.C. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit)

