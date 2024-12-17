Alleged Dogfighting Ring Broken Up In S.C. Lowcountry

A search warrant executed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with the assistance of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) earlier this week has resulted in the arrests of at least three individuals in connection with a dog fighting operation in Walterboro, S.C.

The search warrants were executed on Monday (December 16, 2024) at residences on Cleveland Street and Bomar Place in Walterboro. Sources close to the investigation indicated nearly two dozen dogs were found in connection with the operation.

The police presence was announced by CCSO deputies on social media…

Kenyatta Walker, 29, of Walterboro was charged with three counts of animal fighting or baiting and three counts of ill treatment of animals/torture. Gregory Bomar Jr., 30, of Walterboro, was charged with eight counts of ill treatment of animals/torture. Gregory Bomar Sr., 71, also of Walterboro, was also arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy.

All three are currently incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center and a $15,000 surety bond was set for each by Colleton County magistrate judge Roosevelt L. Jenkins.

As FITSNews has previously reported (here, here and here), animal fighting is a huge issue in South Carolina – one I have sounded off on sporadically in the past. In an editorial published in 2017, I rebuked the “inhumane treatment of animals – be it dogfighting, bear-baying or cockfighting.”

In that editorial, I urged state lawmakers to support “severe punishments” for those who “participate in (animal fights), wager on their outcome or pay to attend them.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

