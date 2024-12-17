Guest Column: Reviving V.C. Summer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by TOM DAVIS

With the assistance of officials at Santee Cooper, Dominion Energy, the South Carolina Governor’s Nuclear Advisory Council (NAC) and large energy users like Google, Nucor Steel, Century Aluminum, and Milliken & Company, I have spent the past few months putting together a framework within which businesses in the private sector can submit bids to complete the two unfinished nuclear reactors (Unit 2 and 3) at the V. C. Summer site in Fairfield County.

The result of these efforts was the Joint Resolution I filed in the South Carolina Senate last Wednesday, the text of which is accessible HERE.

In this Joint Resolution, I explained in granular detail why something considered by Santee Cooper and SCE&G to be economically infeasible in 2017 (after it had spent $9 billion! ) may in fact be feasible today. Here is how I summarized that potential feasibility, and how to best determine if it is feasible:

Whereas, the willingness of large energy off-takers to explore innovative ways of meeting their energy demands, the availability of new federal incentives to assist with the construction of nuclear projects, the successful completion of AP1000 nuclear reactors and the immediate availability of completed engineering drawings, and the reports of the condition of the assets on site at Units 2 and 3 suggest completion of one or both of those units may now be feasible, and a request for proposal would be a way to identify and assess sources of serious interest in the private sector to complete one or both of those units or to explore another solution.

Santee Cooper, one of the owners of Units 2 and 3, is putting together the Request for Proposal described in the Joint Resolution. Dominion Energy, the other owner of the units, agrees with this approach. Only by issuing an RFP can it be determined if something seemingly feasible in theory will result in private companies in fact submitting bids that puts their capital and borrowing capacity on the line to complete the construction.

What is contemplated here is the private sector completely assuming the risk of completing the two nuclear units, one of which is already 48 percent complete. If we can get this done, not only will 2,200 megawatts of carbon-free generation be created for our state, but billions of previously invested V. C. Summer dollars that are now embedded in the ratepayer base of Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy customers can be removed, thus lowering their electricity bills.

Tom Davis represents Beaufort and Jasper counties in the South Carolina Senate.

