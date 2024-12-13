Deputy Evades Punishment After Beating 11-Year-Old Son On Camera

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT on March 12, 2024, Charles F. Wohlleb IV pulled his marked patrol car into the driveway of his estranged wife’s home. Moments later, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy shelved his oath for the purpose of assaulting his child.

According to sources familiar with the incident, Wohlleb’s violent outburst happened after his estranged wife asked him to pick up their son, “Charlie,” from Belton Preparatory Academy. The 11-year-old, who had just received a hamster for his birthday, was eager to return home.

***

“FUCKING A…”

Charles Wohlleb’s June 27, 2023, swear-in. (ACSO)

***

“When Charlie got home, he found out a cat killed his hamster,” recounted a teary-eyed source. “So he walked back outside (to Wohlleb) crying. Then, he pulled out his cell phone to call his mother, who was currently working in the emergency room at St. Francis.”

After demanding that Charlie hang up the phone with his mother, Wohlleb assailed his son in full view of the neighborhood. The 72-pound boy was pummeled to the ground — curling into a fetal position as his 200-pound father struck him multiple times with open hands.

“I’m sick of your little fucking teenage attitude,” shouted Wohlleb, a school resource officer (SRO), after landing three blows to Charlie’s torso. “Do you understand me?”

Under the fisheye lens of an $80 Blink doorbell camera, Wohlleb grabbed Charlie by his wrists and yanked him into the air. The 11-year-old, landing upright, clutched his shoulder and remained silent as Wohlleb paced about the property berating him.

“Keep with the attitude again,” exclaimed the deputy while pointing. “Do you understand me? Keep with it again. Goddamn it… you are a child! Do you understand me? You’re not a damn adult! You’re not a teenager! What I say, what your mother says, goes… Fucking A!”

***

***

In the immediate aftermath of his attack-turned-tirade, sources maintain that Wohlleb spoke with his estranged wife via cell phone. He purportedly told the licensed practical nurse (LPN) to “call a fucking lawyer” before hanging up and absconding from the property.

According to responding officers of the Anderson Police Department (APD), Charlie’s mother took an additional four hours to return home and review her graphic doorbell footage. Upon doing so, she noted multiple bruises across Charlie’s body and called 911.

“(Charlie’s mother) was very upset and panicked,” submitted a responding officer. “(She) was appalled at what she had observed… (She) stated that she and her husband were going through a separation and had been apart for approximately three months (sic).”

After reviewing the contents of her motion-activated camera, APD advised ACSO Capt. Tyrone Williams of Wohlleb’s alleged misconduct. Officers further requested agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to commandeer their investigation.

“Two SLED agents arrived and took the lead,” continued a responding officer. “Due to local law enforcement’s involvement in the incident, ACSO and APD wished to have the incident investigated by a neutral agency… All items of evidence… will be forwarded to SLED (sic).”

More on the status of that probe in a moment…

***

“A VERY AGGRESSIVE PATTERN…”

Charles Wohlleb’s resignations from 2012-2023. (SCCJA)

***

According to an ACSO spokesperson, Wohlleb was placed on unpaid leave within hours of state intervention. One week later, on March 19, 2024, the longtime officer was terminated for reasons involving misconduct and effectively stripped of his law enforcement certification.

The latter remains of significant importance, considering South Carolina officers are incessantly accused of crime after crime after crime after crime and incomprehensibly allowed to resign with honors — if not quietly separated for reasons not involving misconduct.

Despite his career-ending blow, a hefty personnel file from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) implies that Wohlleb was no stranger to preferential treatment within the Palmetto State’s incestuous “police family.”

“He’s an officer with a lengthy history,” noted a source familiar with his 15-year career. “He’s gotten in trouble and resigned from almost every department he’s ever been a part of… He’s had (internal investigations) lodged against him hard… A very aggressive pattern.”

According to separation files, Wohlleb resigned from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and ACSO… before returning to the same department for his last hurrah six months later.

***

***

While adding to the state’s deluge of recycled officers, newly uncovered incident reports reveal troubling details about Wohlleb’s home life. Notwithstanding his latest escapade, the 2007 Citadel graduate was listed in at least two incident reports known to FITSNews.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 15, 2020, APD responded to a 911 hang-up placed by Wohlleb at his marital home. When officers arrived on scene, the deputy maintained that he and his estranged wife were involved in a dispute — but that “nothing got physical.”

“(His spouse) had two bruises, one on each arm,” noted a responding officer. “(She) stated that (Wohlleb) was a good person and she did not want him to get into trouble… (Wohlleb) advised that he did not throw (his spouse’s) phone into the yard, that it was in the house.”

Emphasis on Wohlleb’s testimony, as APD ordered him to retrieve the aforementioned cell phone… from the backyard. After being exposed as a “liar,” the responding officer accused Wohlleb of “deceit” and notified her superiors of the questionable conduct.

Regressing further, at around 11:00 p.m. on November 8, 2020, Wohlleb’s estranged wife entered APD headquarters and accused the deputy of harassment. Her complaint came after someone purportedly hacked her Facebook account.

***

“IT’S NOT CRIMINAL…”

S.C. Tenth Circut Solicitor David R. Wagner’s declination letter. (Provided)

***

“Several posts were made on her account, detailing an alleged affair,” noted yet another responding officer. “She also discovered that several private pictures, sent to (Wohlleb) during their marriage, were distributed in a group chat on Facebook Messenger (sic).”

According to his estranged wife, the New Jerseyan used her name and likeness to “exchange” intimate photos online. She furthermore accused him of “driving (his Nissan Frontier) by” and “taking photos and videos” of her friend’s house in Anderson, S.C.

Unfortunately for the public, the aforementioned incidents were buried in a police database until SLED was requested to investigate Wohlleb in 2024. It took an additional eight months for state investigators to deliver their case to S.C. Tenth Circut Solicitor David R. Wagner.

What happened next took everyone by surprise…

On November 13, 2024, SLED’s investigation was effectively closed by Wagner. According to the exiting solicitor, Wohlleb’s handling of Charlie “was not criminal” and best left to the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS) and/or Anderson County Family Court.

“The guy was disciplining his son,” Wagner said over the phone. “I’ve got no reason to think that (Wohlleb) was not a decent dad. I don’t know him personally, and it wouldn’t make a difference if I did… I’m concerned with whether or not there was a violation of the law.”

***

Nearly three weeks after deploying his declination letter to SLED, Wagner told FITSNews it was neither his job nor the position of law enforcement to “second guess” how someone parents their child — so long as guardians don’t “overstep.”

“We’re talking about whether it’s okay to spank a kid or not,” added the solicitor. “Now, (Wohlleb) jacked (Charlie) up a little violently. I thought it was. But I don’t think it rose to the level of misconduct towards a child. It’s just how he chose to parent… It’s not criminal.”

No longer in the crosshairs of a pending investigation, Wohlleb has three years to request a contested case hearing regarding his revoked law enforcement certification.

“His kid deserves justice,” concluded a source. “Charlie’s suffered enough. He’s been through counseling and still has a lot of anxiety… I’m sick and tired of bad cops getting away with bad things. (Wohlleb) deserves to be exposed, and he’ll hate it because he’s a narcissist.”

As of this publishing, sources allege that Wohlleb makes $75,000± annually at Pulte Homes. Despite his five-figure salary in the private sector, Venmo records suggest the ex-cop is thousands of dollars behind on child support payments of $215 every other Friday.

This story may be updated.

***

***

