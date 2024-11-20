Susan Smith’s Parole Denied

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There was little chance convicted killer Susan Smith – who drowned her two small boys in a South Carolina lake thirty years ago – was going to be granted her freedom by the Palmetto State’s parole board this week.

The egregiousness of her crime, its inherent duplicity, the impact it had on her victims and the community… all of it made the odds insurmountable. Not only that, Smith has hardly been a model inmate since she was entrusted to the care of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) on July 28, 1995 following her convictions for the murders of three-year-old Michael Smith and fourteen-month-old Alex Smith.

Smith would have needed four of the six sitting members of the board to support her bid to be released. She received the support of precisely zero members.

Five of the six members – chairwoman Kim Frederick, vice chairwoman Molly DuPriest Taylor and members Reno Boyd, Henry Eldridge and Frank Wideman – voted unanimously to deny Smith’s bid citing both the “nature and seriousness” of her crimes as well as her poor “institutional record.” Interim member Geraldine Miro recused herself from the voting, citing her previous tenure as a warden over Smith.

Smith can reapply for parole in two years’ time, however it is hard to see future hearings going any differently for her.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

On October 25, 1994, Smith strapped her two young boys into their carseats in the back of her burgundy Mazda sedan – and proceeded to let the vehicle roll down a boat ramp into the John D. Long lake five miles northeast of her hometown of Union, S.C. Smith later told police a black man had carjacked her at gunpoint and driven away with her children still inside the vehicle.

“I wanna say to my babies that your momma loves you so much,” Smith tearfully told reporters at one press conference. “You gotta be strong… I just know, I just feel in my heart that you’re okay. You’ve just gotta take care of each other.”

The truth? Smith killed her children because she was pursuing an extramarital affair with a man who didn’t want kids, according to prosecutors.

Authorities doubted Smith’s story from the beginning. According to them, the Main Street intersection in Union, S.C. where Smith claimed to have been carjacked would not have presented her with a red light unless other vehicles were attempting to cross the intersecting roadway at the same time. Smith claimed no other vehicles were present at the time of the carjacking – meaning the light wouldn’t have turned red for her.

Aware that Smith was likely lying to them, police began almost immediately to suspect her involvement in the disappearance of her children. In fact, they actually searched the lake where the boys’ bodies were eventually found – but were unable to initially locate the vehicle because it came to rest significantly further from shore than they originally suspected.

(Click to view)

Alex Smith (Facebook) Michael Smith (Facebook)

***

Meanwhile, a nationwide manhunt for the fictitious black carjacker was underway as Smith – flanked by her husband, David Smith – pleaded on national television for the safe return of her two children.

It was all a lie, though …

On November 3, 1994 – ten days after the alleged carjacking – Smith finally confessed to drowning her children. Shortly thereafter, divers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) aquatic investigation and recovery team made the tragic discovery: The boys’ bodies were found strapped in their carseats in the back of the burgundy Mazda approximately 122 feet from the shoreline of the lake.

“I was able to see a small hand against the glass,” diver Steve Morrow testified months later at Smith’s trial.

“First of all I want to say how very sorry I am,” Smith told the parole board. “I know that what I did was horrible and I’d give anything if I could go back and change it.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

