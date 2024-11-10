South Carolina Flooding: Edisto River On The Rise

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Widespread flash flooding in the Midlands region of South Carolina has begun to inundate the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State – causing extreme flooding along the Edisto River in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue (CCFR) first responders were evacuating residents near the Whetstone Crossroads area on Sunday afternoon (November 10, 2024) as water levels there were predicted to rise through Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

According to data from the National Weather Service (NWS), the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry is projected to hit major flood stage around 1:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). Thereafter, the river is projected to peak at 15.5 feet sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, per estimates.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The flooding of the Edisto was due to a sustained downpour upstream that began last Wednesday (November 6, 2024). Caused by a stalled front, areas of the Midlands received upwards of fifteen inches of rain during the deluge – which caused numerous dam failures and road washouts.

Record flooding was reported in Orangeburg, S.C., where the north fork of the Edisto River reached an all-time high of 15.34 feet l ate Thursday. That eclipsed a record set back in 1928 – which was nearly broken during 2015’s ‘Floodmaggedon.’

The river flooding was caused by “a foot of rain and several small dam failures within the North Fork Edisto Basin,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

***

As of this morning, the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry and below Canadys continues to rise, and the flood warning remains until further notice. Please be cautious if you live near this area and monitor local radio and television outlets! pic.twitter.com/3h2EB63Axj — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) November 10, 2024

***

According to CCFR, some residents are reporting the water level along the Edisto River as being higher now than it was after Tropical Storm Debby tore through the area in early August.

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon in response to the flooding, noting the declaration would “ensure that our response teams have every tool at their disposal to continue their efforts.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop on recovery as well as any new weather-related developments impacting the Palmetto State…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

