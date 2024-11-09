America’s Day Of Decision, John-Paul Miller’s Arrest – Week In Review 11/9/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Americans reelected former president Donald Trump this week in an electoral landslide, a decisive repudiation of woke orthodoxy and the Democrats’ mishandling of the economy.

Trump won every single battleground state over vice president Kamala Harris – including six states he lost during the previous election. He also became the first Republican since 2004 to win the nation’s popular vote – removing an asterisk from his 2016 upset of Hillary Clinton.

As he did in 2016 and 2020, Trump outperformed the polls – although this time the surveys did a better job assessing the true level of his support.

In this week’s episode, Dylan Nolan and I break down Trump’s historic win – analyzing how it transpired and assessing its implications for the country.

***

In other news, Jenn Wood and Callie Lyons joined me to discuss a week full of major developments in the Mica Miller story – including an FBI search of pastor John-Paul Miller‘s Myrtle Beach home.

What’s next in this ongoing saga? Jenn, Callie and I joined content creator Robbie Harvey – who has been following this case from the beginning – for a roundtable discussion that will air early this coming week.

***

***

