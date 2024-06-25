Challenger Knocks Off Another South Carolina ‘Sister Senator’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Third-term state state senator Katrina Shealy was defeated in a runoff election on Tuesday evening (June 25, 2024) by Lexington County attorney Carlisle Kennedy in a hotly contested South Carolina Senate election.

Shealy’s votes and rhetoric during the prolonged abortion policy debate in the Palmetto State put her in political peril – earning her an official censure from her home county’s GOP in 2023. In a runoff race,

Kennedy’s victory eliminates the last of South Carolina’s GOP “sister senators,” an all-female, bipartisan group of senators who made national headlines – and received a John F. Kennedy profile in courage award – for “filibuster(ing) a near-total abortion ban.” Republican senators Penry Gustafson and Sandy Senn lost their primary elections earlier this month.

A fourth sister senator – independent Mia McLeod of Richland County – declined to seek reelection.

***

Lexington GOP voters showed their displeasure with Shealy in the June 11 primary election by sending her to a runoff after she earned just just over 40 percent of the vote. In the Palmetto State, if no candidate receives a majority of votes on the primary ballot the top two finishers advance to a head-to-head runoff election two weeks later. Runoffs are unique to partisan primaries, by the way. There is no runoff requirement in the general election in November.

Shealy’s vote total two weeks ago fell well shy of the margin necessary to avoid a runoff. Kennedy finished the initial election in second with 36.2 percent and was trailed by Zoe Warren, who won 23.75 percent of the vote.

Shealy fared worse on Tuesday night in her head-to-head battle with Kennedy, drawing 37.53 percent of the vote. Only 2,921 GOP voters cast ballots for Shealy – well below the 4,359 who pulled the lever for her two weeks ago.

(Click to View)

S.C. Senator Katrina Shealy (Travis Bell)

As for Kennedy, he was backed by 4,863 GOP voters in the district – good for 62.47 percent of all ballots cast. Kennedy received nearly 1,000 votes more than he did during the first round of voting – clearly benefiting from Warren’s endorsement.

“I have gotten to know Carlisle through this hard fought campaign,” Warren said following the primary two weeks ago. “I have listened carefully to his public positions and have made note of the commitments that he has made”

Warren noted that Kennedy “has committed to Lexington County Republicans that he will uphold the platform.”

Warren further noted that Kennedy promised to support “personhood as defined in the SC Republican party platform” and cited his purported willingness to “take a strong stand for the sovereignty of South Carolina by promoting policies that will preserve statehood.”

***

Zoe Warren and Carlisle Kennedy (Facebook)

Kennedy touted his family’s deep Midlands roots, campaigning on his ancestor Josiah Padget‘s participation in the American Revolutionary War in Butler’s Company of the South Carolina Militia – as well as both of his grandfathers’ service in the second world war. Kennedy’s website also highlighted his father Ralph Kennedy‘s role in leading the Batesburg-Leesville school board to pass a resolution stating schools may not “prohibit a student from voluntarily delivering an invocation or prayer before school events.”

Interestingly, the extensive section of the website dedicate to Kennedy’s father failed to mention his former role as a state representative. During his tenure in the S.C. General Assembly, Ralph Kennedy sat on the judiciary committee and ascended to the position of assistant majority whip within the GOP caucus.

Kennedy’s website also noted his work experience “from chicken houses to financial wealth management and criminal prosecution” – but failed to reference his appointment by lawmakers to the S.C. Commission on Consumer Affairs.

Online omissions aside, Kennedy was abundantly clear when asked by the Lexington Ledger why he decided to run against Shealy.

“I don’t believe she is a true conservative, and her voting record reflects that,” he said. “When you look at her voting record closely, you’ll see she often gets away from true conservative principles and votes like a moderate liberal.”

***

Carlisle Kennedy and his wife are expecting their first child. (Facebook)

Kennedy scored multiple key conservative endorsements during the campaign, including the back ing of S.C. Freedom Caucus members Jay Kilmartin and chairman R.J. May.

“Our senate needs a change,” Kilmartin said. “We need senators who stand for life, conservative values, the Republican platform and for fiscal responsibility.”

“Democrats would like nothing more than to see Katrina Shealy back in office and we can’t let that happen,” May wrote in his endorsement.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust you have placed in me by electing me as your next state senator,” Kennedy told supporters on election night. “This victory would not have been possible without the unwavering support of each and every one of you.”

“I would also like to thank senator Shealy for her years of service to our community,” he added.

“My goal is to make sure our community and our state are a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Kennedy continued. “I will uphold our conservative principles and make sure your voices are heard. I am excited about the journey ahead and eager to get to work on behalf of all of you.”

***

