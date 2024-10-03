South Carolina Democrats Wave The White Flag

“The party is done if even the chair has moved on.”

South Carolina Democrats – already super-minorities in both chambers of the S.C. General Assembly – are poised to lose additional seats in the 2024 election cycle. I’ve written on their impending losses in the S.C. Senate – and they are likely to surrender a handful of contested seats in the S.C. House, too.

The party’s saving grace? Ideologically speaking, nothing is likely to change. Or at least, nothing changed while the GOP went from minority to supermajority over the last three decades. For the past four years, South Carolina has been home to the most liberal “Republican” legislature in America – one that blew its wad during the primary season trying to eliminate its own right flank.

“GOP rule is not necessarily conservative rule,” I noted recently. “Far from it.”

Just look at how GOP leaders blow taxpayer money. Which, frankly, shouldn’t surprise us sadly, seeing as most of the ranking “Republicans” at the S.C. State House are all former Democrats.

Still, Democrats are not providing even the illusion of an “alternative” this fall. They are not even pretending to fight.

Exhibit A? State party chairwoman Christale Spain, who is working full-time, out-of-state this election cycle as Kamala Harris‘ national black engagement director.

“Vice president Harris is the only candidate in this election who has delivered real progress for Black America — and she’s just getting started,” Spain told the publication.

Really? Last time we checked, inflation was walloping black America every bit as hard as – if not harder than – it was hitting the rest of the country. Also, last time we checked the latest black unemployment data was actually higher than it was under former president Donald Trump (prior to Covid-19, anyway). Oh, and median real weekly earnings for black workers are actually down under Biden, per data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

So… are black Americans really better off today than they were when Harris was sworn in? When she started casting tie-breaking votes in the U.S. Senate?

Doubtful…

Nonetheless, Harris has a huge edge amongst the black electorate.

Just this week, Pew released a survey which showed 84 percent of black voters supported Harris compared to just 13 percent who said they were voting for Trump. That’s an atrocious spread for the GOP nominee… but context matters. As dismal as those numbers are, they represent a significant improvement over the 2020 cycle – when Joe Biden got 92 percent of the black vote compared to Trump’s eight percent.

That differential is frightening for Democrats – especially after they soft-couped their old white nominee for a candidate who identifies as black.

Accordingly, it’s all hands on deck to identify and turn out black voters this fall. According to an exclusive in Ebony late last month, Spain will be spending the next few weeks organizing a Harris tour of historically black colleges and universities across the country over the next few weeks.

The tour is part of her national post with Harris’ campaign, which she has held since August.

So… who is running the state party and focusing on state races while Spain focuses on Harris’ election?

Hmmmm…

But seriously, I asked a party insider that question and they didn’t have an answer.

“That’s a great question,” the insider told me. “South Carolina Democrats are done if even the chair (has) moved on.”

Democrats were always going to lose ground in the Palmetto State this election cycle, but the level of disengagement by state party leaders is truly staggering to behold.

