Nancy Mace Flexes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Some elected officials ascend to the upper echelons of influence the easy way. These glass-jawed politicians run in non-competitive districts – or are lucky enough to draw weak opponents in competitive races. Others have their paths to power cleared for them by monied elites – or are monied elites themselves with enough cash to purchase their clout.

A different breed of leaders have to fight to get where they are. They work their way up from nothing – grinding for every inch of ground in hard-fought elections that come down to the wire.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina is in the latter camp – having carved out an expanding sphere of influence in the Lowcountry region of the Palmetto State by overcoming seemingly insurmountable electoral obstacles year after year.

After vanquishing a trio of GOP primary opponents in the race for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district in 2020, Mace narrowly defeated Democrat incumbent Joe Cunningham that fall – recapturing the seat for the GOP. During the 2022 cycle, Mace’s odds were even longer. The newly minted incumbent drew a Republican primary challenger who was endorsed by Donald Trump. After a hard-fought victory in that primary, she handily beat back a credible, well-funded Democrat opponent in November – pediatrician Annie Andrews.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

This cycle began with another existential threat – an effort by GOP house speaker Kevin McCarthy to take Mace out for failing to toe the party line. Mace enraged the Washington swamp last fall when she joined seven other GOP lawmakers in voting to oust McCarthy. Her response to the swamp’s criticism? She wore a scarlet letter to the U.S. Capitol.

Prior to that vote, Mace went against GOP leaders on a vote to raise the debt ceiling – and rebuked them on a spending bill which contained mass amnesty provisions.

With the GOP establishment gunning for her, Mace trounced its well-heeled status quo challenger Catherine Templeton in the primary by nearly thirty percentage points. And last night, in her third congressional general election, Mace obliterated Democrat Michael B. Moore with a staggering 58.2 percent of the vote.

Swing district? Not anymore…

Mace’s curb-stomping of her Democrat rival was just the beginning, though. In deep blue Charleston County, the incumbent Republican drew 55.5 percent of the vote – an incredibly strong showing in a county that was carried by Kamala Harris. But there was another name on the ballot in this Democratic stronghold which truly showcased Mace’s growing strength.

In the county sheriff’s race, Mace endorsed Republican challenger Carl Ritchie – the former police chief of Mount Pleasant, S.C. Ritchie defeated incumbent Democrat Kristin Graziano by nearly three percentage points yesterday, drawing 51 percent of the vote to Graziano’s 48.3 percent .

Mace drew a bead on Graziano during the election for “aligning herself with leftwing extremists who encourage chaos at our borders, all while violent crime surges in our own backyard.” By branding Graziano as a “sanctuary sheriff,” Mace and her allies convinced independents and Democrats to kick the incumbent out of office.

***

Nancy Mace addresses a gathering of the Dorchester County Republican Party. (Provided)

***

That’s a huge scalp on the wall… and Mace is the one who put it there.

“I will stand resolute against all those who would leave us lawless, self-serving and short-sighted,” Mace said on election night. “I will stand in their way and tell them ‘hell no.'”

As for her own victory, an ebullient Mace said she was “going back to Washington to stand with South Carolina in my heart.”

“When I think about the world my children will inherit, I aim to be a giant, standing tall to inspire the next generation to do more than any of us could ever imagine,” she said. “We’re going to secure our border, take back what it means to be a woman, and fight for our country.”

As Mace returns to the U.S. Capitol, many suspect she is eyeing a possible bid for governor of South Carolina in 2026. Trump’s victory will mean a radical reshaping of the Palmetto State’s Republican power structure, and depending on how certain dominos fall – frontrunner status in the governor’s race could conceivably fall into her lap.

Even if she has to fight for that mantle, Mace made it clear she’s ready to rumble.

“Those who underestimate me, (they) don’t bother me,” she said. “It just makes me work harder. It also just makes victory so much sweeter. And to anyone who wants to take a shot at me — you better not miss.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

