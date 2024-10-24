South Carolina’s Early Voting Surge Keeps Rolling

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Records are made to be broken… but you don’t expect to see them fall every single day. When it comes to early voting in South Carolina, though, that’s happened each day since the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) opened the polls for the 2024 general election.

On Monday (October 21, 2024) – the first day of early voting ahead of the November 5 election – the Palmetto State’s previous daily record for advance balloting was shattered when a staggering 126,741 registered voters cast their ballots. This mark was broken the very next day (October 22, 2024) when 127,792 registered voters banked their votes.

Yesterday? Yet another new record…

According to SCVotes, 128,793 registered voters cast their ballots on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) – the third consecutive day of record early-voting turnout.

Visually inclined? Our inimitable, incredible and altogether amazing research director, Jenn Wood, has got you covered…

Through three days, a whopping 383,326 ballots are in the box. For those of you keeping score at home, that’s 11.2 percent of the Palmetto State’s 3.42 million registered voters – and 15.1 percent of the 2.53 million ballots cast in the previous presidential election in 2020.

And we are just three days into a 12-day early voting period…

Early voting is scheduled to run through Saturday, November 2, 2024. With the exception of next Sunday (October 27, 2024), early voting centers are open from 8:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. EDT across the state.

Where should you go to cast your ballot? SCVotes.gov has got you covered…

