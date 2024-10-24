Former Lowcountry Deputy Charged With Assault And Battery

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Dorchester County detention center deputy with assault and battery in the third degree on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) following an incident that occurred in August of this year.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for his arrest, former Dorchester deputy Antoine Newton, 33, allegedly assaulted a detainee at the jail by striking the victim several times on August 13, 2024.

The affidavit noted the detainee had allegedly complied with Newton’s instructions – and ceased resisting deputies who had been attempting to restrain him prior to the assault. Nonetheless, Newton allegedly took advantage of his “ability to injure the victim and cause harm.”

Following the alleged assault, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) requested SLED investigate the incident.

Newton was booked into the Dorchester County detention center. He awaits prosecution by the public integrity unit – a collaboration of the S.C. first circuit solicitor’s office and fourteenth circuit solicitor’s office. The unit consists of senior-level attorneys and investigators from both offices who work with law enforcement agencies to review alleged public corruption, as well as officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force cases.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Newton is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SLED has not released any additional information at this time pertaining to this incident, but count on our media outlet to provide our audience with any noteworthy updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

