Big Win For Mark Tinsley: ‘Outrage’ Judge Stands Down

In a significant development for plaintiffs in a civil case linked to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga, a South Carolina circuit court judge has recused himself after lawyers questioned his ability to impartially preside over the high-profile proceedings.

S.C. circuit court judge G.D. Morgan Jr. stood down late last week over a “controversy” involving his newly appointed law clerk. Morgan’s recusal was published in an order issued on October 18, 2024 – just days after the family of the late Mallory Beach formally settled their wrongful death action with the final remaining party in that case, convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Beach tragically lost her life in a boating accident in the early morning hours of February 24, 2019. The boat involved in the crash, owned by Alex Murdaugh, was allegedly piloted by his underage and intoxicated son, Paul Murdaugh. Prior to the crash, Paul Murdaugh had purchased alcohol from – among other locations – one of a chain of convenience stores owned by Savannah, Georgia businessman Greg Parker.

In July 2023, Parker’s insurance company settled with the Beach family for $15 million . Earlier this month, plaintiffs agreed to a $500,000 insurance settlement from Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh’s liquidated personal assets – totaling $1.76 million – were distributed to victims through a court-appointed receivership in February 2024. The settlement with Murdaugh marked the end of the wrongful death case.

The second lawsuit – a so-called “outrage” case filed by plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Tinsley in December 2021 – is focused on the unauthorized disclosure of confidential mediation materials by those allegedly in the employ of Parker. These materials included disturbing video footage of Mallory Beach’s body, which was used in a documentary sizzle reel posted online.

Plaintiffs claim this material was leaked by individuals hired by Greg Parker. They argue a coordinated campaign was waged to diminish the credibility of their case – and to sap the family’s will to fight.

Tinsley has faced similar accusations related to the improper disclosure of case information. He was also recently accused by a former juror in the Murdaugh trial of participating in an alleged conspiracy to rig the jury in that internationally watched spectacle. Although plaintiffs were ordered by the S.C. supreme court to provide discovery materials to the defense in July 2023 — a directive reinforced by Judge Morgan this summer — they have yet to fully comply with that order.

Judge Morgan was assigned to this case in February 2024 after former S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price – who had issued multiple favorable ruling to Tinsley’s clients as this case progressed – was forced to withdraw in the aftermath of our media outlet’s reporting.

Notorious for his coziness with certain attorneys, Price has been linked to at least one looming inquiry involving judicial corruption in the Palmetto State. As our audience is well aware, he was also the poster judge for excessive judicial leniency for violent offenders – materially eroding public safety in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

As for the alleged conflict involving Morgan, “the issue arises out of the employment of a law clerk who recently became employed with this court in August 2024 after graduating from law school.”

“On the clerk’s first day of work, the court learned that the clerk had worked as a summer intern during the summer of 2023 for an attorney for one of the defendants,” Morgan stated.

Morgan immediately notified both parties upon learning of the clerk’s former employment. Plaintiffs’ attorneys demanded the judge’s recusal, while Parker’s attorneys argued it was unnecessary. During the hearing process, the clerk was removed from any involvement in the case.

Despite finding no impropriety in his continuing to preside over the case, Morgan said he was standing down to avoid any appearance of bias.

“The court does not know and has never met any of the plaintiffs in the case nor has it met or know any of the defendants,” he wrote. “The court has no close personal relationships with any of the plaintiffs’ attorneys nor any of the defendants’ attorneys, other than as acquaintances through either law school or the legal profession. As a judge, the court is called on daily to make decisions which affect the parties who appear before it, and invariably one side wins and one side loses. Importantly, these decisions must be based solely on the facts and the law and not based on any bias or prejudice. The court would do that in this case. However, after having thoughtfully and thoroughly considered all of the arguments of the parties, the court has, in the interest of justice and in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, decided to recuse itself from this case.”

A new judge will be appointed to preside over the case moving forward…

THE ORDER…

(S.C. Judicial Branch)

