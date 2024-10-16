Prioleau Alexander: The Idiot Awards

Undecided voters are just waiting to see which candidate offers them the best free T-shirt…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s time for the 2nd Annual Idiot Awards, and — drumroll please — this year there’s only one: Undecided voters!

At this point, if you haven’t made up your mind, you’re literally too stupid to vote. You are the reason we should have an intelligence test at every poll. Would this one be fair?

What president used an intern as a humidor in the Oval Office? Why isn’t there a single photo in existence of Michelle Obama pregnant? For grilling out, do you prefer cat or Canadian goose?

Seriously, what in the hell is there to be undecided about? Are there nuanced differences the rest of us don’t know about? Let’s take a look at a few of the significant issues:

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Borders:

Harris: Open immigration for everyone who wants to walk in.

Trump: Seal the border with a wall, and charge rednecks $200 a day to pop anyone who tries to climb over it.

***

Language:

Harris: We’re a multi-cultural nation, and should not have an official language. Government and schools should be required to offer services and education in every language.

Trump: Talk and write American, or beat it. Every culture that arrived via Ellis Island manage to do so, so put on your big boy pants, and slap an Old Glory sticker on your car.

***

Culture:

Harris: There is no “American” culture, per se.

Trump: There is an American culture, and every immigrant in history — up until 40 years ago — assimilated into it. MAGA hats for everyone.

Those are some pretty holistic topics, no? I don’t give a crap if you hate Donald Trump or hate Kamala Harris, those are 10,000-foot issues, and they are the exact opposite on every single one. These aren’t shades of gray — they are what define a sovereign nation. How in the hell can someone be wishy-washy on them?

A few more:

***

Abortion:

Harris: There should be a federal law that every woman can have an abortion, and we’ll decide later if there should be any restrictions on how far along is too far along.

Trump: A law that huge should be decided by individual states, and the Feds should have no say in it. Those maniacs in the Red States started a war not too long ago about Federal overreach.

***

Energy:

Harris: In order to protect our environment, we should place significant restrictions on coal, natural gas, and drilling for oil — and import our oil from places that pretty much don’t give a shit about their environment.

Trump: Drill, frack, and mine until we’re energy independent… and if we have to wipe out the Snail Darters and a few baby Seals, too bad.

***

***

A Border Wall:

Harris: No.

Trump: Yes. And electrify it. Then widen the Rio Grande, and put crocodiles and hippos in it.

***

Ban on fracking:

Harris: Yes

Trump: Frack the fracking White House Rose Garden if it’ll bleed a gallon of regular gas.

***

Alternative Energy:

Harris: We need to pursue wind, solar, and electric vehicles until we’re no longer using any fossil fuels.

Trump: None of that bullshit works, except to kill endangered raptors and whales.

***

NATO:

Harris: Members of NATO are our closest allies, and we must protect them at all costs.

Trump: Screw those Euro-trash poofters. If they want us to serve as their mercenary gunfighters, they need to pony up the dough.

***

Path to citizenship:

Harris: Naturalize every illegal immigrant who’s here, provided they don’t have a criminal record.

Trump: Track down all the illegals, chuck ‘em in a flatbed, and deport them by the millions.

***

Financial reparations for Slavery:

Harris: Yes.

Trump: I’ll be happy to pay $50,000,000 to any slaves I’ve owned in my lifetime. In fact, my father and grandfather’s life, too.

Big Business:

Harris: We need to raise corporate tax rates, because they’re making too much money.

Trump: We need to cut corporate tax rates, because making too much money makes companies happy—and since all companies are greed-based, if they the math shows America is a good place to make too much money, they’ll move here, build factories, and hire Americans to work them.

***

Man-Made Climate Change:

Harris: We need to be a member of the Paris Climate Accords, and continue to cut emissions every year.

Trump: Lemme see if I’ve got this right. We have to cut our emissions every year, but China India, and the rest of the Third World can increase their emissions every year? And cancel out our gains? Sublimely brilliant. I pledge we’ll be carbon neutral in one year.

***

Overall Platform:

Harris: The last four years don’t count, and I’m offering a new agenda because I didn’t have anything to do with Biden’s train-wreck of an administration.

Trump: My platform is the same as when I was President. If you were better off under Kamala and Joe, vote for Kamala.

***

Again, this isn’t complex stuff. It’s not hidden in the shadows like an assassin lurking in a Washington, D.C. alley, laying in wait to ice someone who crossed the Clintons.

Some of the demented lunatics I’ve seen interviewed after the debate said, “I liked Kamala’s upbeat attitude.” “She felt more relatable.” “She seemed like she has plans moving forward.”

Are you fucking kidding me? Liked, felt, seemed? What are her policies? Do you like what she and Joe did — given she was always “the last person in the room discussing policy?” Or are you better off today than when Trump was President? There’s your decision, stupid.

Still other of these loathsome yo-yos said, “Trump seemed angry.” “He’s rude.” “I don’t like his style.”

Seriously? His anger? Politeness? Style? We’re talking about filling the job that will determine the fate of the world. Aside from his mean tweets, did he do a good job when he was president? If yes, then vote for him. No, then vote for Kamala.

***

Where should you invest your political capital? Our FITSNews Political Stock Index has got you covered!

***

But… undecided?

Let’s get serious for a moment. This is how polar opposite the candidates are. Of course neither candidate has these views, but their platforms are this ridiculously opposite:

I believe speeding over 5 mph should result in the death penalty. I don’t.

I believe we should legalize the private ownership of Inter-continental nuclear missiles. I don’t.

I believe we shouldn’t have a military I don’t.

Come of kiddos, what’s there to be undecided about? I think you claim you’re undecided for the attention, but that’s not unlike going on TV to boast you got an 11 on your SATs.

In closing, I will admit to this: You can be undecided if the most important issue to you is recreational marijuana, or space colonization. Multiple media outlets have reported that, for some reason defying the space-time continuum, Trump and Harris agree these as good things.

I too support space colonization. However, our potential space colonizers are gonna need to go bong-for-bong with Snoop Dogg — for no less than 20 years. Probably more. At this point, even Snoop Dogg’s brains aren’t scrambled enough to agree to something that stupid. That’s not going to happen for 500-years.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

