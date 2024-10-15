Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Walterboro

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening (October 15, 2024) in Colleton County, according to a news release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

CCSO deputies were called to assist the Walterboro police department – whose officers were responding to a call of an individual actively vandalizing vehicles in the parking lot of the Ruby Tuesday located at 1480 Sniders Highway just off of Interstate 95. The subject was reportedly “slashing tires and breaking (the) windows” of vehicles, according to the press release.

Citizens attempted to approach the individual, but he was armed with a knife.

? Active Investigation: Officer Involved Shooting in Walterboro, SC ? pic.twitter.com/VJXmqWxNbs — Colleton County Sheriff's Office (@ccsocares) October 16, 2024

When a CCSO deputy attempted to approach the suspect, he refused to drop the knife and proceeded to attack the deputy – who responded by firing his weapon, per the release.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

SLED agents are actively conducting interviews with a number of witnesses in the aftermath of the incident in Walterboro. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation per standard CCSO protocol.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

