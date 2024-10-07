Tropics Watch: Hurricane Milton A Category Five Monster

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hurricane Milton – the latest tropical nuisance to threaten the continental United States – underwent rapid intensification on Monday to become a monster category five hurricane.

The storm has drawn a bead on the west coast of Florida, where officials were still scrambling to clear debris following Hurricane Helene – a category four storm which made landfall along the Sunshine State’s Big Bend on September 26, 2024.

As of 11:10 a.m. CDT, Milton was located at latitude 21.7° N longitude 91.6° W – or approximately 715 miles southwest of Tampa, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida. The system was moving east-southeast at nine miles per hour.

Milton’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at a staggering 160 miles per hour – but gusts as high as 190 miles per hour were recorded. That makes Milton a category five system on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale – the highest possible category.

In discussing the level of devastation such as system brings, NHC forecasters noted “a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse.”

“Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas,” the warning continued. “Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Here is a look at the system as it approached category five status…

Milton strengthened from a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour to a category five storm in just over 24 hours – one of the fastest intensifications ever recorded. In the space of a little more than one day, the storm doubled (and nearly tripled) in strength.

Fueling Milton’s rapid intensification? A steady drop in the storm’s central pressure. Twenty-four hours ago, this key intensity metric measured 991 millibars. As of the latest reading, Milton’s central pressure had dropped all the way down to 925 millibars.

Where is the storm going?

“Milton is forecast to move near or just north of the Yucatan Peninsula today and Tuesday, then cross the

eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday,” forecasters noted.

The only good news? Compared to Helene, Milton is (for the moment) a much more compact storm. Hurricane-force winds extend outward just 30 miles from its center while tropical storm force winds extend outward only eighty miles. That’s less than a third the size of Helene’s wind field upon her landfall.

Count on this media outlet to provide additional coverage of this category five monster as it traverses the Gulf of Mexico and approaches the Florida coast on Wednesday…

