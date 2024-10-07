Guest Column: South Carolina Bars Whine About Rising Insurance Costs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by LAURA HUDSON

The cost of all insurance has increased: Homeowners, renters, life, health, long-term care, dental, umbrella, vision, trip, errors and omissions, automobile, wind and hail, flood, boats, burial, etc… Very few citizens are untouched by rising insurance costs.

If one is to believe recent news media headlines, the most egregious insurance cost increase involves policies for establishments which sell alcohol.

During the most recent session of the South Carolina General Assembly, so many meetings were convened on this subject in both the House and Senate one would have thought the world was going to end if a solution for the high cost of insurance for alcohol purveyors wasn’t dealt with. Arguments on the issued dominated debate in the Senate, in particular, during the last few days of the session.

Well, it started again…

Just two weeks ago, an insurance study committee created by a budget proviso and comprised of House and Senate members, three governor’s appointees (including a plaintiff’s attorney, a defense attorney and an academician) held its first meeting.

Fortunately, senator Brad Hutto of Orangeburg, S.C. – renowned for his legendary ability “cut to the chase” – chaired the panel. His polite understatement concerning S.C. Department of Insurance (SCDOI) Michael Wise’s testimony – “that’s not a consumer-friendly way for us” – was my personal favorite. State representative Micah Caskey‘s remarks were a close second when he pointed out the lack of accurate data and the need for facts.

Last session, we learned that we do not have a clue what criteria insurance companies base their rates on… they refuse to give the state that information.

BUT, if I was an insurance company seeking to enter the South Carolina market, I would examine the following:

The outrageous statistics of automobile fatalities in South Carolina involving alcohol impairment: Second in nation per miles traveled . If our citizens are overrepresented nationally in losing their lives to alcohol impairment, our citizens are over consuming and being over-served.

Impaired driving tragedies continue to cause preventable devastation across the United States with 11,654 drunk driving deaths in 2020, a 14 percent increase over the prior year. South Carolina consistently ranks among the nation’s worst states for impaired driving. South Carolina also had a 14 percent in drunk driving deaths ( 315 ) from 2019 to 2020. DruFnk driving fatalities were a major factor in 2021, being the deadliest year on South Carolina roads ever.

drunk driving deaths in 2020, a increase over the prior year. South Carolina consistently ranks among the nation’s worst states for impaired driving. South Carolina also had a in drunk driving deaths ( ) from 2019 to 2020. DruFnk driving fatalities were a major factor in 2021, being the deadliest year on South Carolina roads ever. South Carolina’s Constitution (Article VIII, Section1) mandates that all alcohol sellers must be engaged “ primarily and substantially in the preparation and serving of meals ” – which totally eliminates establishments that serve only alcohol. Of course, the fact neither lawmakers nor the courts have ever defined what ‘primarily” or “substantially” means further confuses things. Certainly, the authors of our Constitution didn’t envision that definition including a pack of peanuts or a cellophane-wrapped sandwich from a service station.

” – which totally eliminates establishments that serve only alcohol. Of course, the fact neither lawmakers nor the courts have ever defined what ‘primarily” or “substantially” means further confuses things. Certainly, the authors of our Constitution didn’t envision that definition including a pack of peanuts or a cellophane-wrapped sandwich from a service station. The penalties in the Palmetto State for over-serving an intoxicated person or an underage individual – or serving after hours – have not been raised or adequately enforced by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) in the forty years I have been representing driving under the influence (DUI) crime victims.

The data from both the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and SCDOR needs to be sought by this new study committee: How many violations have been cited? How many have resulted in penalties, suspensions or revocations? How many on-premise licenses are there? And how many of those are new?

South Carolina’s DUI law is the laughingstock of the nation. Get the statistics on the number of arrests compared to convictions and you’ll see our law is a giant complicated mess with more loopholes and exceptions than a kitchen colander… and more paperwork than an indictment for murder.

South Carolina also has no data for the number of lawsuits brought on alcohol establishments, the amount collected or the facts presented.

There is no mandatory alcohol server training in the Palmetto State (senator Luke Rankin has introduced a bill requiring it for three years in a row, but it has failed to clear the S.C. House).

has introduced a bill requiring it for three years in a row, but it has failed to clear the S.C. House). South Carolina lawmakers seem determined to loosen alcohol laws in every way: Drive up delivery, home delivery, fewer penalties/ laws impossible to enforce.

Those seeking to remove South Carolina’s requirement for alcohol purveyors to carry a minimum $1 million insurance policy want to tie the state’s joint and several liability law to high insurance rates. Lawmakers have heard facts, however, revealing there is no correlation between joint and several laws and insurance costs in other states.

Establishments that illegally sell alcohol to minors, sell alcohol beyond allowed hours or sell alcohol to intoxicated customers help put drunk drivers on our roads – and put our communities at risk. They are accomplices to the crime of drunk driving.

South Carolina’s current tort laws protect victims by holding those who enable drunk driving fully responsible for harming innocent victims. Proposed changes to those laws – called “tort reform” – would enable these drunk driving accomplices to avoid accountability. They would also shift the costs of their illegal conduct back to the very victims they help create.

In my next column on this issue, I’ll provide some background on those tort laws – including their history, application and impact on victims.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Laura Hudson is the executive director of the South Carolina Crime Victims’ Council (SCCVC), the chief nonprofit organization in South Carolina advocating the development of crime victims’ rights and services.

