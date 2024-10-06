South Carolina Dance Star Missing, Abandoned Vehicle Found Near Congaree Park

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A dance star with Broadway experience is missing from his home in Columbia, South Carolina – and friends and family are putting the word out in the hopes someone will see him and alert authorities as to his whereabouts. A car belonging to Zelig Williams – missing nearly 72 hours – was found about a mile from the Congaree National Park with his belongings in it, but no one has seen the 28-year-old dancer since last Thursday (October 3, 2024). Friends and family members are concerned because his disappearance is out of the blue – and out of character for him. They are also concerned because he has a need for medication.

Williams has appeared in Hamilton and MJ the Musical and toured with Hugh Jackman. He recently moved home to Columbia, S.C. and was baptized.

Those who know him described Williams as a social being who communicates often with friends and family.

***

Zelig Williams (Facebook) Zelig Williams (Facebook)

***

“He loves his friends and family and stays in touch often,” said Susan Hancock, who came to know Williams as a student in her ballet class. “He’s such a talented kid, such a sweet sweet person, and a beautiful choreographer.”

Williams was last seen leaving his home in the 400 block of Longview Road – in the Lower Richland community – Thursday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), Williams’ car was found in a hiking area near the national park. A park spokesperson clarified the location as being a parking lot of the Wateree Passage of the Palmetto Trail at US 601 and Bluff Road – approximately 23-26 driving miles from Williams’ home.

***

***

It us unclear what Williams was doing in that area. The remote location is nowhere near any of his typical haunts – and friends believe it is unlikely that Williams spontaneously took up hiking.

Williams has been very open on his social media about addressing mental health struggles from a Biblical perspective. Though, so far it is unknown whether the medication his family speaks of is in any way related.

Performing artists from Williams’ home dance studio – The Southern Strutt – plan to gather and search for him in the area where his vehicle was found on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to Williams’ disappearance – or his whereabouts – is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

