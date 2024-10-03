Combating Human Trafficking: ‘TAT’ Honors South Carolina Store Manager

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

All too often, we live in a world in which the plight of others either goes ignored or unseen. Staring down at our devices, the world we once fastidiously observed increasingly passes us by – while our perpetual doomscrolling continues to desensitize us to the random realities we permit to permeate.

Not only does life pass us by, but our obligation to our fellow human beings likewise grows more and more… lost. On those rare occasions when our digital cocoons are breached – and our consciences get pricked – we all too often let fear or laziness prevent us from taking the simplest of actions.

We have too much to lose, after all. And, ultimately… it’s someone else’s problem. Right?

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Thankfully, Charles Bernsen – general manager of the TravelCenters of America’s Petro in Florence, South Carolina – didn’t let those thoughts dictate his actions when he saw a “distressed young woman” hanging around TA Florence, the travel center where he previously served as general manager.

Because of Bernsen’s decisive action on behalf of that unknown stranger (and her own courageous action), she is now a survivor of the scourge of human trafficking – and not still among its countless victims.

This week, Bernsen was honored with the 2024 TAT Harriet Tubman Award for his efforts on behalf of Nikki – the woman he saw outside of his store. Not only that, Nikki made a surprise appearance at the ceremony honoring Bernsen – the first time the two had seen each other since the day he helped rescue her.

How did it all start?

“After a couple days of seeing (Nikki) repeatedly, Bernsen approached her and asked if she needed help,” a news release from TAT – formerly known as Truckers Against Trafficking – noted. “She burst into tears, telling him she had escaped a man who had been holding her captive in a hotel across the street from the TA where he’d been selling her for sex.”

Bernsen gave Nikki food, clothing and information about TAT. After she called the national human trafficking hotline, he bought her a bus ticket and gave her money for expenses as got away from her former captor.

Here is a video Nikki filmed for TAT describing her experience…

***

Watch “Nikki's Story” on #Vimeo – an incredibly compelling human trafficking tale. https://t.co/drKHjYvCj7 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) October 3, 2024

***

As for Bernsen, he credited the annual training he and 18,000 other TA employees receive from TAT for helping him recognize what was happening.

“Once you’ve been exposed to all this evil, it’s always in the back of your mind that this could be happening, and it could happen in the blink of an eye,” he said. “The education, the videos and conferences we’ve gone to have been a huge help.”

TAT established the Tubman award to honor a member of the trucking, bus or energy industry whose direct actions “help save or improve the lives of those exploited” by traffickers. The award is sponsored by Progressive Commercial.

“It’s very humbling,” Bernsen said of being honored with the Tubman award. “The main thing about this is that it can make everyone else in our company aware that we can make a difference if we pay attention and treat people better. That’s the main take away for me.”

***

***

TAT’s leaders praised Bernsen for his “vigilance, empathy, and acute actions for Nikki.”

“He knew exactly what to do when he found himself in the right place at the right time, a crucial moment that changed everything for her,” the organization’s executive director, Esther Goetsch, stated. “Instead of turning a blind eye, he acted with compassion and courage.”

Goetsch said her organization was “proud and grateful” to present Bernsen with the award.

***

At the award presentation (L to R) TA CEO Debi Boffa; Charles Bernsen, general manager of the Petro in Florence, South Carolina and winner of the TAT 2024 Harriet Tubman Award presented by Progressive Commercial; Nikki, human trafficking survivor helped by Bernsen; TAT Executive Director Esther Goetsch. (Provided).

Our media outlet has reported extensively on the epidemic of human trafficking in South Carolina – and efforts by federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors to combat it. What Bernsen’s story reminds us of, though, is the indispensable role each one of us must play in that broader effort to fight all manner of violent crime in and around our state.

We must be more vigilant… because people’s lives depend on it.

According to state data, 357 cases involving human trafficking were opened in 2023, down from 440 such cases in 2022. While total case numbers were down, those reported involved 460 minor victims and 38 adult victims, up from 399 minor victims and 17 adult victims in 2022.

To report human trafficking, please visit the national hotline here or call 888-373-7888. Reports can also be issued via text at 233733 (BeFree). Tips involving children in trafficking situations should be submitted through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

