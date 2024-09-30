Donald Trump Visits Hurricane Helene Victims

“We’re here today to stand in complete solidarity with all of those suffering.”

Former U.S. president Donald Trump visited victims of Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia on Monday – bringing relief supplies by the truckload, inspecting the widespread damage and pledging to support families whose lives and property have been devastated by the storm.

“We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water,” Trump said. “We’re here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”

Helene has left at least 121 people dead – a number which continues to rise – and caused property damage that could eclipse $110 billion , per initial estimates. That would make the storm one of the five deadliest hurricanes ever to strike the United States.

“To the families and loved ones of those who have perished, we mourn alongside of you and we grieve every single life so tragically lost,” Trump said in leading a moment of silence and prayer of remembrance for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

He also praised first responders for their herculean efforts…

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I received a briefing on the situation here in Valdosta from FEMA, the National Guard, as well as a number of state and local officials… I also want to thank Governor @BrianKempGA who's working around the clock… We also have to salute the incredible first… pic.twitter.com/DwbzQUlb5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

“Working together, we’ll overcome these hardships, we will endure, and we will rebuild … we’ll emerge stronger, more united, and more prosperous than ever before,” Trump said.

In addition to bringing supplies to the region, Trump addressed the pressing need to restore communications capabilities to the region. On that front, he said he had spoken with billionaire Elon Musk about making Starlink services available in the region.

“I just spoke to Elon,” Trump said. “We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever and Elon will always come through — we know that, so we’re working on that.”

As of Monday afternoon, neither U.S. president Joe Biden nor vice president/2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris had visited victims of the storm. Harris was at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, while Biden – who was vacationing on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware prior to returning to Washington, D.C. – said he planned to pay a visit to storm victims “later this week.”

Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him why neither he nor Harris had traveled to the region yet.

“I was commanding — I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday, and the day before, as well,” Biden said. “I command, it’s called a telephone.”

As for Trump, he vowed to make additional trips to the area in the aftermath of the storm…

“To every family that has been displaced here in Georgia, in North Carolina, and throughout the region, our hearts are with you in this hour of need,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. “You are in our prayers today, and throughout all the long weeks that lay ahead. We love you — we are with you — and we will be back again and again.”

Two of the states impacted by Helene are critical battlegrounds in the 2024 election. Prior to the storm striking, Trump enjoyed a narrow 1.4 percent edge over Harris in Georgia and an even slimmer 0.6 percent edge over her in North Carolina.

