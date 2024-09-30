Hurricane Helene: After The Storm

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Four days after South Carolina took a stronger-than-expected hit from Hurricane Helene, residents are still picking up the pieces and trying to return to normal – many of them without power. As of this writing, 693,559 out of the Palmetto State’s 2,839,993 tracked utility customers – approximately 24.5 percent of the state – were still without power. Estimates on restoration varied with many areas expected to be in the dark until Thursday or Friday of this week.

On Monday morning (Sepetember 30, 2024), U.S. president Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in South Carolina. The declaration opens up funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for individuals affected by the hurricane in the following counties: Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda and Spartanburg counties.

In an effort to keep residents up-to-speed about what resources are available in the aftermath of the storm, FITSNews has compiled a list for our readers. As more information becomes available, this list will be updated.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE

Individuals located in the counties approved for major disaster assistance can apply online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

FEMA disaster assistance covers uninsured or underinsured expenses to repair, rebuild or replace damage to your primary residence. In addition to repairs to your primary residence, disaster assistance covers a variety of unexpected expenses that often come up following a natural disaster, including but not limited to:

Rental assistance for alternate housing accommodations if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster

Money to reimburse for lodging expenses such as hotels or motels for anyone temporarily displaced by the disaster.

A onetime serious needs payment of $750 is available following a home inspection to help individuals pay for lifesaving and life-sustaining items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding equipment, diapers, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation if the storm displaced you from your home or had other emergency costs due to the disaster.

Assistance for repairing or replacing personal property such as appliances, room furnishings, and personal or family computers damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Assistance for miscellaneous items such as a generator, dehumidifier, chainsaw, etc purchased or rented after the storm to assist with recovery.

The full list of expenses covered is available on the FEMA website.

These resources are available for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties in North Carolina.

In South Carolina, Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, and Spartanburg have been approved for individual assistance while Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, and Spartanburg have been approved for public assistance.

STATEWIDE RESOURCES

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) has a website dedicated to resources for hurricanes. The website includes:

A list of power companies throughout the State along with numbers to call to report an outage.

A list of emergency shelters and locations.

Traffic Conditions/Road Closures: To check road conditions prior to traveling, check the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) website.

Medical Needs: Able SC offers assistance after natural disasters for individuals with disabilities. The organization can provide durable medical equipment (like canes, walkers, wheelchairs and accessible cots) lost or damaged as well as advocacy for people with disabilities in shelters to ensure equal access to all shelter activities and amenities, including communication, food, sleeping and bedding. Response and recovery services are listed on the organization’s website and they also have a hotline for assistance: 1-800-681-6805.

AIKEN COUNTY

For any of the 66 percent of Aiken County residents without power, the North Augusta YMCA is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for showers, charging stations and water.

Citizens needing assistance with damage clean-up such tree removal, tarping, general assistance on private property, are asked to call Crisis Cleanup at 1-844-965-1386.

Aiken County Drop Off Centers are currently running on normal hours at all locations. Until power can be restored to these centers, they will only be accepting yard debris.

Aiken County has opened a regional community shelter at Merriweather Elementary, 565 Springhaven Dr, North Augusta, SC 29860 for Aiken, Edgefield, and North Augusta residents if needed.

ANDERSON COUNTY

As of Monday, 58 percent of Anderson County residents remain without power. For those needing to charge devices, a number of charging stations have been set up throughout the community with some offering complimentary food.

To report downed trees or other roadway issues call 1-864-260-4444 or visit the ACSC app.

BAMBERG COUNTY

A disaster relief laundry service unit is available at the Bamberg First Baptist Church.

BARNWELL COUNTY

An emergency shelter is open at the Barnwell Elementary School for any families or citizens across the area needing a safe space. The shelter is providing food, water, basic necessities, and sleeping arrangements.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Food and water distribution sites are open in Cherokee County at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 30 and October 1, 2024 at the Broad River Baptist Church and the Midway Recreation Complex.

A temporary shelter is set up at the Kirby Memorial Baptist Church.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

For any of the 72 percent of Greenville county residents who remain in the dark, Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville is operating as a shelter for residents without medical needs.

A medical needs shelter is open at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for those who have electricity depended medical needs and their caregivers.

The Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville has relief stations with showers, bathrooms and a washer and dryer set up for individuals to utilize.

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Almost all Greenwood County residents remain without power as of Monday. For individuals in need of food, the county will be distributing Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) and bottled water at Greenwood City Hall located at 520 Monument Street starting Monday at 12:00 p.m.

A T-Mobile charging station is available 24 hours a day at the Uptown Fountain in front of 418 Main Street, Greenwood.

The Greenwood Family YMCA will offer community access from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM for charging devices, taking showers, and accessing WiFi.

HAMPTON COUNTY

Hampton County has a community Facebook page that shares information from the Emergency Management department as well as local resources.

LEXINGTON COUNTY

The Lexington County Facebook page has a compiled list of resources for its citizens affected by storm damage.

NEWBERRY COUNTY

A shelter is open at Newberry High School shelter. The shelter can take individuals with O2 devices; however, they do not have the capability to refill them. Please be aware, the shelter is not pet friendly and has limited charging capabilities.

The Newberry County school district is offering free meals for enrolled students from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.

OCONEE COUNTY

Damage may be reported to Oconee County Emergency Services via phone, online or by utilizing a QR code.

A temporary shelter has been set up at the College Street Baptist Church located at 401 S College St, Walhalla, SC 29691.

PICKENS COUNTY

A temporary shelter has been set up at the Glenwood Baptist Church located at 325 Saco Lowell Road, Easley, SC 29640. This shelter is pet friendly.

The YMCA in Easley is offering device charging and showers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Device charging stations for oxygen concentrators and mobile devices (cell phone, tablet, etc.) remain available at the following locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Five Point Church, Pickens Recreation Center, Pickens City Hall and Easley Fire Station 2.

RICHLAND COUNTY

The Salvation Army is serving meals this week at Temple of Faith Bible Way Church at 2850 Congaree Road, Gadsden. Dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday and will also be open for lunch at noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To report any standing water or backup at stormwater inlets, along with downed trees or power lines, contact the County ombudsman’s office at 1-803-929-6000.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Bottled waters and MREs will be distributed at SCC’s Tyger River Campus and 9070 Hwy 11, Campobello, S.C. beginning at 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2024.

A medical needs shelter is available at 365 Hodge Drive, Spartanburg (on USC Upstate’s campus). A general population shelter is set up at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 385 N. Church Street, Spartanburg.

Lyman First Baptist has opened their gym for anyone in the community who needs a warm shower. All they ask is that folks please bring their own towels and soap. The church will be open until 5:00 p.m. today, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

