Former South Carolina Chamber Of Commerce Leader Arrested

Two-and-a-half months after he was ousted as leader of the left-leaning S.C. Chamber of Commerce, crony capitalist economic developer Bob Morgan was arrested in Georgetown County, South Carolina and charged with second degree domestic violence.

Details regarding what led to Morgan’s arrest were not immediately available, however this media outlet has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in the hopes of obtaining additional information.

Morgan was formally charged on September 4, 2024, according to the Georgetown County public index. He was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond – meaning he did not have to put up any money to be released.

***

Bob Morgan (Georgetown County)

Morgan took over as president and chief executive officer of the scandal-scarred state chamber in April 2021 after the group’s previous leader, former state representative Ted Pitts, was ousted. Prior to his three-year stint in the Palmetto State, Morgan led the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce from 2005–2018 and the Gaston Chamber of Commerce from 2002 to 2005.

No reason was given by the chamber for Morgan’s ouster back in June. In fact, the group praised him in a statement emailed to its members.

“We are grateful for Bob’s time in South Carolina and his contributions to our state’s business community,” the chamber’s board chairman, Will Whitley noted at the time. “The Chamber and its members are better represented at the State House because of his three years here.”

***

***

Per the S.C. Code of Laws § 16-25-20, second degree domestic violence occurs when one or more aggravating factors are present. Among those factors? Violence employed by means likely to cause “moderate bodily injury,” violation of a protective order, a repeat offense – or if a minor is present during the commission of a crime, the victim is pregnant, a robbery or kidnapping is taking place, the victim’s airflow is impeded or attempts are made to block the victim from reporting the offense or summoning medical attention.

Morgan could face up to three years in prison and fines ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 , if convicted.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Morgan is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him. His case will be tried by the office of S.C. fifteenth circuit solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Count on this media outlet to provide our audience with any pertinent updates on his case…

***

