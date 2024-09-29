Former Midlands Clerk Of Court Candidate Faces Criminal Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former candidate for clerk of court in Kershaw County, South Carolina is facing fourteen criminal charges after being arrested last week.

According to court records, Tiffany Nicole Brown of Rembert, S.C. faces seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and seven counts of providing alcoholic liquors to minors.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but this media outlet is preparing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests of local law enforcement in the hopes of obtaining records related it.

Brown campaigned unsuccessfully for clerk of court in Kershaw County in this spring’s Republican primary election – finishing a distant second to GOP nominee Ginger M. Farmer. Since then, she has reportedly been one of the leading protagonists in a high-profile local soap opera.

Brown was booked at the Kershaw County detention center. Her case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Brown is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Count on this media outlet to provide an update to this report as soon as we are able to obtain additional information on the circumstances leading to Brown’s arrest…

