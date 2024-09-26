Hurricane Helene: Intensification Underway

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hurricane Helene continued her northward march through the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, eyeing a late evening landfall somewhere along Florida’s Apalachee Bay – part of the Sunshine State’s ‘Big Bend’ region.

Helene’s winds have picked up to 100 miles per hour, making the storm a category two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale. Helene’s minimum central pressure continues to drop – and currently stands at 960 millibars.

The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm – although overnight readings indicate Helene has been less organized than expected on her approach to the Florida coast, meaning she may not be quite as intense upon her arrival as initially forecast.

“A peek under the hood of Helene reveals a double eyewall structure — and either eyewall is closed,” noted atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappuci late Wednesday. “Dry air has also become entrained into the system, inhibiting strengthening for now. Rapid intensification will likely be delayed for a little while.”

Here is a look at the system as of 9:00 a.m. EDT…

Helene’s failure to get organized late Wednesday and early Thursday is obviously a positive development, however those in the path of the system should remain vigilant.

“Additional strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast this evening,” forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami warned.

Massive storm surge projections associated with the system also remain unchanged – with broad swaths of the Florida coast at risk of potentially historic inundation. As we reported yesterday, a 130-mile portion of Florida’s ‘Big Bend’ from Carrabelle to the Suwannee River is expected to see a storm surge of anywhere between 15-20 feet.

Those projections remained in place as of Thursday morning, per NHC forecasters.

As of 8:00 a.m. EDT Helene was located latitude 24.5° N , longitude 85.9° W , or approximately 320 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida. Headed north-northeast at 12 miles an hour, the storm’s hurricane-force winds extended outward for 60 miles from the center of circulation – while tropical storm-force winds extended outward for up to 345 miles.

“On the forecast track, Helene will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today and cross the Florida Big Bend coast this evening or early Friday morning,” forecasters noted. “After landfall, Helene is expected to turn northwestward and slow down over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

