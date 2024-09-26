South Carolina Missing Teen: Search Continues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Family and friends of James Shealy are joining local law enforcement in an expanding search for the missing Midlands, South Carolina teenager – who has not been seen in more than 48 hours.

As we reported yesterday, Shealy was last seen sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) off of Wise Ferry Road just south of Lake Murray. The fourteen-year-old from Lexington, S.C. was reportedly wearing “a dark grey, almost charcoal” colored hoodie, black shorts and tennis shoes when he went missing.

Shealy – who is 6-foot-0, 135 pounds – has fair skin and blonde hair. According to his family members, he does not have his cell phone with him and “could be in danger.”

He has officially been listed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) as a missing person.

Here is the agency’s flyer…

According to a Wednesday afternoon (September 25, 2024) update from Shealy’s aunt, Emily Bebbington, family members “believe James could be headed towards Saluda on foot.”

Saluda is a town of approximately 3,000 people located 25 miles west of the area where Shealy went missing.

Bebbington’s update noted detectives were “working to retrieve video footage from a BP Station and Dollar General” where employees told Shealy’s father “they thought they saw him.”

“This is NOT confirmed until video footage has been reviewed but worth getting the word out to be on the lookout,” Bebbington wrote.

Family members were also looking to gain access to the Saluda Now Facebook page – and any Facebook pages posting content about happenings in Gilbert, S.C. – “to get pictures and info posted.”

Anyone with information related to Shealy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact detective Scott Zylstra with LCSD at 803-513-1997. They are also encouraged to immediately call 911 so that the nearest law enforcement assets can be dispatched to the scene.

“Please pray for his safety and for him to come home before this storm hit us tomorrow!” Bebbington noted, referring to the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene.

