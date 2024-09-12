Taylor Swift Sparks South Carolina Voter Registration Surge

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Musician Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of vice president Kamala Harris has sparked a nationwide voter registration surge – as well as an unprecedented influx of new voter registrations in South Carolina.

Swift endorsed Harris in a post on her Instagram page this week, and while she may be a self-described “anti-hero” in her music – she’s a heroine to tens of millions of Americans (especially young voters who abandoned Democrats earlier this election cycle).

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” Swift wrote. “I’m voting for (Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Within 24 hours, nearly 400,000 people had clicked on a voter registration link Swift supplied in her endorsement post.

In South Carolina, the impact of Swift’s endorsement/registration push was felt immediately. According to documents obtained from the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov), her post prompted a huge spike in online voter registration beginning shortly after it was made public.

Nearly 2,000 new voter registrations were record on September 11, 2024 – more than twice the number recorded the previous day and nearly three times the rolling weekday average from the previous week. That was just the beginning of the surge, though.

According to election officials, more than 6,200 voter registration attempts had been made between midnight and noon today (September 12, 2024). While an official tally of successful registrations won’t be available until tomorrow, that’s roughly ten times the rolling weekday average from the previous week.

And that’s just half of one day…

The influx of voter registration traffic was so intense it reportedly dragged down the state’s election management system.

“We have received reports of our systems running slowly or being unresponsive for some users,” a notice posted to the SCVotes website announced. “We appreciate your patience as we investigate and look toward resolving the issue.”

Swift’s endorsement – and the voter registration surge it sparked – obviously won’t make a difference in South Carolina. Trump is going to win the bright red Palmetto State in a walk. But the influx of new voters could help move the needle in some local races – and obviously all eyes will be on our nation’s seven key battleground states to see how it impacts electorates there.

Swift’s decision to endorse Harris immediately sparked intense recrimination from the right – including allegations that she was merely a puppet of one of the world’s most notorious left wing donors.

As evidence, they pointed to the fact Swift sold her music catalogue to a group backed by liberal billionaire George Soros in 2019 after she was not allowed to purchase the original masters from her first six albums.

Take a look…

FLASHBACK: Taylor Swift: “After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital and the Carlyle Group,” pic.twitter.com/CLQE7bgQcX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2024

After the catalogue was sold for $400 million in 2020, Swift re-recorded and re-released her first six albums.

“Songs mean a lot when songs are bought,” indie rock icon Stephen Malkmus once sang.

Indeed…

Hollywood has played an outsized role in the 2024 election cycle thus far. Back in July, actor George Clooney helped lead the Democratic coup that ultimately forced president Joe Biden from the ticket. Now Swift has

For his part, former president Donald Trump took the news in stride.

“It was just a question of time,” Trump told Fox News. “She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him.”

“She’s a very liberal person,” Trump added. “She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

