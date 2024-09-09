Bowen Turner: ‘Fortunate Son’ Heads To South Carolina Appeals Court

Court will decide if victims’ rights were violated… and if accused teen rapist was improperly placed on state’s sex offender registry.

The case of Bowen Turner – South Carolina’s notorious ‘fortunate son’ – is heading to the Palmetto State’s second-highest court this week.

This Tuesday (September 10, 2024), the S.C. court of appeals will hear two separate appeals relating to the sentencing of Turner following his controversial plea deal in 2022.

Described as a “poster boy for the injustice of influence,” Turner’s case helped highlight the unconscionable leniency South Carolina’s judicial system all-too-frequently shows to well-connected defendants – especially those with powerful lawyer-legislators representing them. Over a period of a little more than a year in 2018-2019, Turner was accused of committing three sexual assaults against three different young women in three different counties.

Former S.C. circuit court judge Markley Dennis ultimately sentenced him to five years of probation after the charges were whittled down to one count of first degree assault and battery in Orangeburg County. Prosecutors in the office of S.C. second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks failed to bring charges against Turner over another sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Calhoun County.

Despite facing serious charges at the age of sixteen – charges which could have landed him behind bars for decades – Turner managed to avoid prison (and the sex offender registry).

Turner was represented on his sexual assault charges by powerful S.C. Senate minority leader Brad Hutto. In fact, Hutto gained infamy when he slut-shamed one of Turner’s alleged victims. Court records suggested multiple attorneys, judges and solicitors were part of the process that led to Turner’s lenient sentencing and subsequent re-offenses. In fact, his case first appeared before now-retired judge Casey Manning – who has since been at the heart of several high-profile “Palmetto Injustice” scandals.

While Turner evaded consequences for his behavior, his alleged victims did not. On November 14, 2021, one of the three women he was accused of assaulting – Dallas Stoller – took her own life as a result of the emotional and psychological injuries she sustained (and due to the bullying she received at the hands of many in Orangeburg).

As for Turner, even after his sweetheart plea deal he couldn’t stay out of trouble. On Mother’s Day 2022, he was arrested in Orangeburg, S.C. after allegedly getting drunk, trying to lure a woman into a vehicle, lying to police and threatening to bite off the finger of a deputy. Turner was charged with public disorderly conduct, violation of probation, threatening a public employee and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

It was this incident which ultimately led to Turner’s probation being revoked in July 2022. He served sixteen months in the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Once again, though, it didn’t take long for Turner to land on the wrong side of the law.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, Turner was involved in a collision in Florence County resulting in five new charges being filed against him including resisting arrest, open container, driving under the influence (DUI), disorderly conduct and a seatbelt violation.

Turner is currently back in SCDC custody with a projected release date of April 8, 2028, although he is eligible for parole on January 31, 2025.

THE RIGHTS OF A VICTIM…

One of the appeals being heard by the court was filed in March of 2023 by attorneys Sarah Ford, Tamika Cannon, and Terri Bailey of the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network (SCVAN). Submitted on behalf of one of Turner’s victims, the briefing (.pdf) accused the trial court of denying the victim’s constitutional rights by not allowing her to speak before Turner accepted a guilty plea.

The appeal emphasized the right of a victim to be informed and present at criminal proceedings – including plea hearings – and challenged the court’s decision on the timeliness of motions and a victims’ entitlement to a reasonable case disposition.

At issue was a hearing held on April 8, 2022. Leading up to this hearing, it was revealed that Turner violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times. As attorneys for the victims prepared to make a case for his bond being revoked, they were notified on April 4, 2022 that solicitor Weeks “planned to make a plea offer to reduce the original charge of criminal sexual conduct to first degree to assault and battery.”

In response, victims’ attorneys filed a writ of mandamus (.pdf) asking the court to require law enforcement – or the solicitor – to enforce the bond order and arrest Turner. Another petition was filed (.pdf) asking the court to hold the bonding company in contempt for failing to report his many violations.

“GPS tracking is a joke when it’s not properly monitored,” Ford told reporter Martha Rose Brown of The (Orangeburg, S.C.) Times and Democrat at the time. “People think it protects victims and the community, but it doesn’t. The whole point of it is to protect our community and if it’s not monitored, what’s the point?”

Despite these filings, the hearing on the motion to revoke bond remained scheduled and “no notice was given that the hearing would be converted into a change of plea when egregious violations of bond were pending.” The victims said they were never notified the proceeding was going to become plea hearing – which exactly what happened on April 8, 2024.

Once this was discovered, attorneys filed – and electronically served – a motion to enforce the victim’s constitutional rights and requested to be heard prior to the plea hearing. The trial court denied those motions, “not on the merits, but on the basis that each was untimely filed and served in violation of ‘the four day rule’.” Attorneys for the victim moved the court for a continuance in order to comply with the court’s four day rule – but were denied this motion as well.

The appeals court will review findings of the circuit court related to victim’s timeliness of filing and service of her motions and her request to be allowed to present and be heard prior to the plea acceptance.

WAS TURNER WRONGLY PLACED ON THE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY?

In addition to determining whether the rights of Turner’s alleged victim were violated, the appellate court will also consider whether Turner’s rights were violated when he was placed on the sex offender registry.

Attorneys for Turner filed a motion (.pdf) on April 23, 2023 arguing a judge “abused his discretion by ordering (him) to register as a sex offender where the state failed to show good cause existed for placing appellant on the registry, specifically, where there was no evidence appellant was at risk of reoffending.”

When Turner took his plea agreement in April of 2022, he waived grand jury presentment pursuant to the recommended sentence agreement. At the conclusion of this hearing, Dennis sentenced Turner to an “indeterminate period not to exceed six years pursuant to the Youthful Offender Act (YOA).”

This sentence was suspended upon the service of five years’ probation with various conditions attached, although Dennis made clear at the time any violation of his parole would mean Turner would be “required to register as a sex offender.”

Turner did indeed violate the terms of his probation when he was arrested on Mother’s Day of 2022. According to Turner’s attorneys, he was prepared for S.C. circuit court judge Roger M. Young Sr. to activate the YOA sentence but “requested the judge hold the sex offender registry legal issue in abeyance to allow for Dr. Jeffrey McKee ‘to conduct a psychosexual evaluation of Mr. Turner before we have that determination of whether he would have to register as a sex offender.'”

Young refused the continuance request to allow for the evaluation by Dr. McKee and at the conclusion of the hearing, revoked Turner’s probation by activating his YOA sentence and ordering Turner to register as a sex offender, maintaining he had no “leeway” in the matter.

Turner’s attorneys argue because the state “failed to show good cause existed to place appellant (Turner) on the sex offender registry” the appellate court should hold judge Dennis abused his discretion by ordering him to register and reverse his decision.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for coverage of the oral arguments presented tomorrow and any subsequent rulings by the court.

